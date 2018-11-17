Time for a 'best of three' grand final series

Tom Harley wants it. Don Pyke thinks it’s a cool idea. But is it time to bring in a ‘best of three’ grand final series in the AFL?

If we make some rash assumptions, there may be an instant collection of eight coaches who would love to see a grand final in their home city – a place where Aussie rules is played, promoted and adored.

In any case a ‘best of three’ grand final series must merit a more nuanced discussion than the unreasoned damning it has received from some of the leading voices in the game to this point.

Surely the sharing of the big event in a celebration across the country is a more persuasive viewpoint than the counter argument, which has focused on the lottery of injuries and the logistics of holidays and parades.

After all, in so many ways the AFL emulates our American buddies – a country who do sport better than anyone.

They love to travel the finals around and build the suspense.

The MCC and the AFL are firmly in the ‘no’ corner with tradition, legal contracts and whatever else it is they seem to think entitles them to monopolise the most spectacular (sporting) show on earth.

What is the matter, boys? Is it too hard to share?

The AFL has sewn up the deal with the MCC for the next thirty years or so. It expires in 2057, giving us the impression it is something that will never change ever.

That sort of attitude just amps up the discussion and invites all kinds of resentments.

How about this: Game 1 at the MCG, Game 2 at the highest finisher’s home ground and Game 3 at the home ground of the other team.

The main celebration can still take place in Melbourne, respecting the game’s history and the incredible support the sport has in Victoria.

How can you argue with more footy and more finals – and just more betterer?