Michael Cheika can't win, even when the Wallabies do

Blockbusting centre Samu Kerevi was a standout in the Wallabies 26-7 win over Italy at Padua this morning, but coach Michael Cheika has problems heading towards next weeks clash with England at Twickenham.

The biggest will be David Pocock’s availability after leaving the field in the 52nd with a head injury, and he didn’t return.

Without Pocock, the Wallabies have no chance of upsetting the men in white.

The Wallabies only led 14-0 at the break despite owning 57 per cent possession, 60 per cent territory, and Italy having two tries disallowed.

Hardly impressive against a side that’s rated the easy beats among the Tier One nations.

And Bernard Foley isn’t a 12, there was far too much drop ball, and scrum penalties, to help Cheika’s cause.

What the hell, a win is a win is a win, especially as it was only the fourth in 12 this campaign.

On the other side of the coin, Kerevi is a breath of attacking fresh air, and heavyweight Taniela Tupou proved he can be a very effective starting prop.

Adam Ashley-Cooper, a hog in his previous career, actually passed twice to be involved in both of winger Marika Koriobete’s two first-half tries in five minutes.

Michael Hooper at last gave an insight into why Rugby Australia is paying him $6 million over five years by tackling his heart out, and Jake Gordon has stamped himself as Will Genia’s shadow – which has effectively ended Nick Phipps’ international career.

So what has Cheika up his sleeve for England next week, trying to end their dominance of winning their last five meetings?

Pocock is the biggest worry, it’s worth repeating the Wallabies cannot beat England without their only truly consistent world class player whose workload, and work ethics, are extremely high.

And Marika Koriobete will be hard to drop to allow the exciting 18-year-old Jordan Petaia to make his debut at Twickenham.

Petaia suffered a hamstring tweak at training in Padua where he was due to debut, but should be fit enough for the final Test of this campaign.

It doesn’t matter which way Cheika moves for the 10 jumper – neither Bernard Foley nor Matt To’omua are world class, but the former is a better bet to combat England.

Kurtley Beale must be returned to 12, he has been suitably admonished as a bench man this morning after a couple of very uncharacteristic quiet games, and Israel Folau retained as fullback.

So the backline should read (9) Genia, (10) Foley, (11) Petaia, (12) Beale, (13) Kerevi, (14) Koriobete, (15) Folau, (21) Gordon, (22) To’omua, (23) Dane Haylett-Petty, leaving Ashley-Cooper to watch from the stand.

If the Wallaby pack can give swift clean service to Genia, and Foley gets rid of the ball very quickly, and accurately, the likes of Beale, Kerevi, Petaia, Koriobete, and Folau will give the home of rugby patrons a clinic on how to play exciting attacking rugby.

And beat England at their own fortress.

That double would be very special.

A fitting finale to Will Genia’s 100th cap, and Jordan Petaia’s first.