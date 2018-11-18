VOTE: Wallabies DIY player ratings vs Italy

The Wallabies have notched their fourth win of 2018 with a comfortable 26-7 demolition of Italy in a match that was billed as a lose-lose scenario.

Australia could either take a win that would do nothing to assuage the concerns of fans – given it would come against the lowest-ranking tier one side – or worse yet, lose.

A win was the order of the day, but did it represent a genuine return to form, or was it merely the fulfillment of expectations against a side well below the Wallabies’ level?

Perhaps some analysis of the individual peformances in the side can help us decide.

We’re opening up our DIY Player Ratings to you, Roarers. Have a vote and let us know what you thought of each player’s performance.

If you’ve not done our DIY player ratings before, it’s a simple enough process. Hit up the form below and rate each player from 1 to 10 based on their performance. We’ll keep track of the results and publish our findings tomorrow.

You’re free to rate players as you like with 1 being the lowest and 10 being the highest – or toss an NA on any player not worth rating – but if you’re looking for a bit more detail than that, our handy little guide might help you make your judgments…

1. Had he not played, the team would have been better off. Negatively affected the performance of the side. May God have mercy on his soul.

2. Anonymous. Was he even there?

3. Did some things that you expect a player to be able to do, but did a whole bunch of other things that sucked.

4. Was passable in patches, but not up to standard in a squad of such depth.

5. Performed his role without anything really noticeable happening.

6. Good.

7. Pretty good, actually.

8. Very good.

9. Excellent.

10. Might as well have been John Eales.

