A FIFA World Cup in Australia: Could it happen?

For many Aussie football fans, hosting a World Cup has always been a dream. Will their dream ever come true?

With many capable venues and a great passion for sport, Australia would seem an ideal country for hosting a World Cup.

There’s one issue that would occur if Australia was to host a World Cup: mass clashes with the scheduling with other codes. The World Cup would require world-class stadiums in the country such as the MCG, Docklands Stadium, Optus Stadium, Suncorp Stadium, the new Western Sydney Allianz Stadiums (at the time of World Cup in the future) and ANZ Stadium. These venues are all required on a weekly basis for AFL, rugby league, football, rugby union and cricket at the time the World Cup is usually hosted in June.

However, there has been controversy recently surrounding the fact that Qatar’s World Cup will be hosted in the November and December of 2022 while many of the sport’s top leagues are still running. Why can’t a similar idea be applied to Australia?

If there was a World Cup in Australia in November and December, the only major sports that would interfere are basketball, cricket (possibly) and the ten-team A-League.

Those sports should not interfere overly except for possibly cricket. What I think would be a good idea though is to play A-League or W-League games as pre-cursor matches to add worldwide interest to both leagues.

Imagine if you’re an England fan watching your team take on Nigeria. You come a little early to the game and get to enjoy the best part of a Sydney derby in the A-League (or W-League). I don’t think there has ever been anything like this at a World Cup match before; I am sure all the fans would enjoy it.

On top of this, a World Cup would undoubtedly increase the economy, with lots of tourism sure to take place all around the country before, during and after the event. It would also dramatically increase the interest of football in Australia.

I would love to see this and I’m sure lots of you would too; there aren’t many that wouldn’t want it to happen – except the other rival codes of Aussie sport.

What do you think, Roarers? If I’ve missed anything, please comment below.