Behind the barriers: Five bets for Monday November 19

Just the three meetings for racing on Monday, but there looks to be good depth, especially in the NSW programs. Here are my five plays for the afternoon.

Bet One- Win- Grafton Race Four Number 4 Nooks And Crannies

Good thing of the day for mine. Toby Edmonds trains this filly with Ryan Maloney to steer. Was over a month between runs when winning the maiden over 1200m at the Sunny Coast last time, bolting up and running decent time relative to the day. Think the 1400m will be fine and there is just no depth to the field.

Think she’ll start odds on.

Bet: $100 Win at $2.6 (Sportsbet)

Bet Two- Each Way- Grafton Race Five Number 8 Youwaitandsee

I think he’s a definite watch at odds against these. Trevor Hardy trains this talented gelding, who can certainly beat these if he’s anywhere near right. Hasn’t raced since the Beef Week Cup when getting a mile back in the run but finishing off with real purpose late to be beaten just under three lengths.

Four time winner at Grafton, good fresh horse and was one of the runs of the day first up last prep.

Bet: $10 E/W at $11/$3.3 (Sportsbet)

Bet Three- Each Way – Scone Race Five Number 10 Winter Sonata

I think this mare is clear overs at near double figures. Kris Lees trains, with this girl last racing at Tamworth where she ran over 1400m at Tamworth and stuck to the task quite well when third to Carillon, who was luckless in a Highway a couple of weeks back. Third up at the mile looks ideal and I think she can only run well.

Bet: $15 Win/$25 Place @ $9/$3.2 (Bet365)

Bet Four- Each Way- Scone Race Six Number 1 Vega De Lago

Another that looks to be a touch of overs. Geoff O’Brien trains this gelding, who resumed over 1000m at Scone where he was back near last in the run but you had to like the way he found the line late when second to Exellas. Looks as if he’s being trained as a sprinter and not a 1400/1600 horse, so off the resumption, I like him.

Bet: $10 E/W at $10/$3.3 (Sportsbet)

Bet Five- Win- Scone Race Seven Number 10 Power Of Wexford

Snitzel filly for Kris Lees who was confidently supported when debuting at Tamworth over 1200m and despite a few nervous moments in the run, she was always relatively in control and won well. Not sure she beat much, but she seemed to win like a good horse and I think she can measure up at this level.

Bet: $20 Win at $6 (Sportsbet)

Total Spend: $200