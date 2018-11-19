Hayne 2.0? Valentine Holmes eyes playing NFL: reports

Valentine Holmes has his eye on succeeding where Jarryd Hayne failed, according to reports that the Cronulla star has walked out on the club to pursue a career in the NFL.

Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield reported for the Daily Telegraph on Monday afternoon that Holmes has rejected long-term, big-money offers from both the Sharks and the North Queensland Cowboys, with his eye on a move to the US.

After returning from a holiday to Cuba this week he was expected to announce a decision either to remain at the Sharks or move to the Cowboys, instead he reportedly wishes to break his existing contract with Cronulla which finishes at the end of the 2019 season.

Holmes along with Jason Taumalolo trialled with NFL teams when last out of contract in 2016. Both were invited back to the US to trial in front of NFL recruiters, and Chris Orr – who manages both Holmes and Taumalolo – was reportedly contacted by five teams who had interest in the pair.

Taumalolo of course has since signed a ten-year, $10 million that has him locked up at the Cowboys for the long term, but it appears that the dream of playing in the NFL still has a lure for Holmes.

It’s not clear yet just how concrete his chances of finding a contract in the NFL are, or which team he would be likely to play for if so.