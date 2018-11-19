Josh McGuire released by Broncos, officially joins Cowboys

Test lock Josh McGuire has been granted a release from the final two years of his NRL contract to sign a four-year deal with North Queensland.

North Queensland will head into the 2019 NRL season with arguably the strongest forward pack in the competition after signing Australian lock Josh McGuire to a four-year deal.

McGuire was on Monday released from the final two seasons of his Brisbane contract to take up a rich deal with the Cowboys worth a reported $3.2 million.

The Queensland and Test back-rower will add significant weight to a Cowboys forward unit which already features the likes of Jason Taumalolo, Matt Scott, Jordan McLean, Coen Hess and Gavin Cooper.

MORE TO COME