Josh McGuire released by Broncos, officially joins Cowboys

2019 through the looking glass: Broncos and Raiders
Over the next few weeks I will be looking at the contenders and pretenders for the 2019 NRL season.
Test lock Josh McGuire has been granted a release from the final two years of his NRL contract to sign a four-year deal with North Queensland.
North Queensland will head into the 2019 NRL season with arguably the strongest forward pack in the competition after signing Australian lock Josh McGuire to a four-year deal.
McGuire was on Monday released from the final two seasons of his Brisbane contract to take up a rich deal with the Cowboys worth a reported $3.2 million.
The Queensland and Test back-rower will add significant weight to a Cowboys forward unit which already features the likes of Jason Taumalolo, Matt Scott, Jordan McLean, Coen Hess and Gavin Cooper.
Brisbane forward Josh McGuire is reportedly on the verge of signing with North Queensland effective immediately.
Unlike other Brisbane greats, Willie Carne has backed Anthony Seibold as the Broncos’ next coach after favourite son Kevin Walters was officially overlooked as Wayne Bennett’s successor.
Recent events prove coaches can no longer be trusted. Especially the rookies, saviours, fathers, and any situation Wayne Bennett needs an extension from someone he doesn’t talk to.
Anthony Seibold is set to be officially confirmed as Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett’s replacement this week after the Broncos board reportedly gave the move the green light.