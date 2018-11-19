Marsh brothers find form for WA in Shield

Shaun Marsh has struck an unbeaten half-century and holds the key to Western Australia’s run chase against South Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

Set 313 to win, WA are 4-146 at stumps on Sunday’s third day at Adelaide Oval with Shaun Marsh unbeaten on 72 and his brother Mitch making 44.

The Marsh brothers put on 83 runs for the third wicket in a promising tune-up for the four-Test series from December 6 against India. Mitch was well set, hitting six fours and a six, when bowled by Redbacks quick Daniel Worrall.

Teammate Ashton Turner (5) soon followed, caught behind to Worrall, as the game returned to the balance.

Worrall’s superb comeback from a five-month injury lay-off continued with 3-56, after his seven-wicket haul in the Warriors’ first innings.

Worrall achieved the crucial breakthrough of the Marsh partnership, bowling Mitch with an in-dipper.

But Shaun looked in ominous touch, cracking nine fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 102-ball knock.

Earlier, Redbacks wicketkeeper-batsman Harry Nielsen produced a fighting 82 as the Redbacks mustered a second-innings 268.

WA quick Matthew Kelly took five wickets but Nielsen and Tom Cooper (49), and a handy 38 from tailender Nick Winter, raised the victory target.

SA resumed on Sunday at 5-94 but soon lost Joe Mennie for a duck to extend a collapse of 5-11.

Cooper counter-attacked, striking nine fours and supported by Nielsen. The wicketkeeping son of ex-Australian Test coach Tim Nielsen hit eight fours and a six in his 134-ball stay.

“We were under a little bit of pressure … so it’s always nice to get runs when the team needs them,” Nielsen said.

“Some days you just see the ball better than other days and I felt really good basically from the word go. It’s always pleasing to hit the ball like that.”

No.9 Winter followed his career-best first innings of 53 not out with 38 featuring six fours, putting on 78 for the eighth wicket with Nielsen.

WA paceman Kelly’s 5-61 was supported by David Moody’s 2-35 and Jhye Richardson’s 2-48.