Socceroos vs Lebanon: When is Tim Cahill's farewell match? Start time, date

The Socceroos will take on Lebanon in their final match before the Asian Cup gets underway. The game will be played at ANZ Stadium on Tuesday, November 20, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30pm (AEDT).

This might be built as a friendly match, but for Graham Arnold, there is plenty on the line as he tests new combinations and players ahead of their Asian Cup defence.

Australia won the tournament when it was held Down Under in 2015, but they will need to do the job in the United Arab Emirates when the tournament kicks off in January.

The Australians will also be bidding farewell to their highest ever goal-scorer and one of the greatest players the nation has ever produced, Tim Cahill, who will play his final international fixture in this match.

Key game information: Socceroos vs Lebanon friendly

Date: Tuesday, November 20

Kick-off: 7:30pm (AEDT)

Venue: ANZ Stadium, Homebush

TV: Live, Fox Sports 503 and TenBoss

Online: Live, Foxtel app, Foxtel now, Tenplay, The Roar live blog

Betting: Australia $1.30, Draw $4, Lebanon $6

Overall record: Played 1, Australia 1, Lebanon 0

Last meeting: September 6, 2012 – Australia 3 defeat Lebanon 0

Squads

Australia

Mustafa Amini, Aziz Behich, Martin Boyle, Tim Cahill, Milos Degenek, Alex Gersbach, Craig Goodwin, Rhyan Grant, Jackson Irvine, James Jeggo, Tomi Juric, Matthew Jurman, Mitch Langerak, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Awer Mabil, Jamie Maclaren, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Andrew Nabbout, Josh Risdon, Mathew Ryan, Trent Sainsbury, Danny Vukovic

Lebanon

Mehdi Khalil, Mostafa Matar, Abbas Hassan, Kassem El Zein, Mootaz Jounaidi, Nour Mansour, Nassar Nassar, Joan Oumari, George Felix Melki, Hassan Samih Chaito, Walid Ismail, Robert Alexander Melki, Mohamad Haidar, Adnan Haidar, Nader Matar, Samir Ayass, Bassel Jradi

Hassan Maatouk (captain), Hassan Ali Chaito, Omar Bugiel Chaaban, Rabih Ataya

