Wallabies player ratings vs Italy

Australia took their fourth win of 2018 on Sunday morning when they defeated Italy, and we asked you to help us rate the performance of the individual players. The results are in.

For the most part, voters were willing to give the players a pass mark for a winning performance, with a few in particular being commended for their efforts.

Samu Kerevi seriously impressed and was Australia’s MVP with an average rating of 7.03, but fans were also enamored with the performances of Taniela Tupou (6.58), Izack Rodda (6.20), Adam Ashley-Cooper (6.15), Marika Koroibete (6.06), and of course David Pocock (6.79).

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Aside from them most players scraped through with a middling score, but one man in particular copped a big whack from the fans – Bernard Foley.

Foley was handed an average rating of just 2.83 by the voters, by far the worst of any player in the side.

Check out the full ratings below and let us know what you think in the comments.

1. Scott Sio

Average rating: 4.90

Most common rating: 5 (44 per cent)

2. Folau Faingaa

Average rating: 4.87

Most common rating: 5 (38 per cent)

3. Taniela Tupou

Average rating: 6.58

Most common rating: 7 (43 per cent)

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Izack Rodda

Average rating: 6.20

Most common rating: 6 (26 per cent)

5. Adam Coleman

Average rating: 5.29

Most common rating: 6 (38 per cent)

6. Jack Dempsey

Average rating: 4.49

Most common rating: 5 (39 per cent)

7. Michael Hooper

Average rating: 5.60

Most common rating: 6 (23 per cent)

8. David Pocock

Average rating: 6.79

Most common rating: 7 (37 per cent)

9. Jake Gordon

Average rating: 5.71

Most common rating: 6 (31 per cent)

10. Matt Toomua

Average rating: 5.86

Most common rating: 6 (42 per cent)

11. Marika Koroibete

Average rating: 6.06

Most common rating: 6 (37 per cent)

Advertisement

Advertisement

12. Bernard Foley

Average rating: 2.83

Most common rating: 2 (23 per cent)

13. Samu Kerevi

Average rating: 7.03

Most common rating: 8 (36 per cent)

14. Adam Ashley-Cooper

Average rating: 6.15

Most common rating: 7 (35 per cent)

15. Israel Folau

Average rating: 4.69

Most common rating: 5 (29 per cent)

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau

Average rating: 4.19

Most common rating: 5 (35 per cent)

17. Jermaine Ainsley

NA

18. Sekope Kepu

Average rating: 4.63

Most common rating: 5 (37 per cent)

19. Rob Simmons

Average rating: 4.12

Most common rating: 5 (28 per cent)

Advertisement

Advertisement

20. Pete Samu

Average rating: 4.63

Most common rating: 5 (37 per cent)

21. Will Genia

Average rating: 5.30

Most common rating: 6 (31 per cent)

22. Kurtley Beale

Average rating: 3.68

Most common rating: 4 (26 per cent)

23. Dane Haylett-Petty

NA