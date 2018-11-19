Wallabies player ratings vs Italy

Anyone can contribute to The Roar and have their work featured alongside some of Australia’s most prominent sports journalists.
Australia took their fourth win of 2018 on Sunday morning when they defeated Italy, and we asked you to help us rate the performance of the individual players. The results are in.
For the most part, voters were willing to give the players a pass mark for a winning performance, with a few in particular being commended for their efforts.
Samu Kerevi seriously impressed and was Australia’s MVP with an average rating of 7.03, but fans were also enamored with the performances of Taniela Tupou (6.58), Izack Rodda (6.20), Adam Ashley-Cooper (6.15), Marika Koroibete (6.06), and of course David Pocock (6.79).
Aside from them most players scraped through with a middling score, but one man in particular copped a big whack from the fans – Bernard Foley.
Foley was handed an average rating of just 2.83 by the voters, by far the worst of any player in the side.
Check out the full ratings below and let us know what you think in the comments.
1. Scott Sio
Average rating: 4.90
Most common rating: 5 (44 per cent)
2. Folau Faingaa
Average rating: 4.87
Most common rating: 5 (38 per cent)
3. Taniela Tupou
Average rating: 6.58
Most common rating: 7 (43 per cent)
4. Izack Rodda
Average rating: 6.20
Most common rating: 6 (26 per cent)
5. Adam Coleman
Average rating: 5.29
Most common rating: 6 (38 per cent)
6. Jack Dempsey
Average rating: 4.49
Most common rating: 5 (39 per cent)
7. Michael Hooper
Average rating: 5.60
Most common rating: 6 (23 per cent)
8. David Pocock
Average rating: 6.79
Most common rating: 7 (37 per cent)
9. Jake Gordon
Average rating: 5.71
Most common rating: 6 (31 per cent)
10. Matt Toomua
Average rating: 5.86
Most common rating: 6 (42 per cent)
11. Marika Koroibete
Average rating: 6.06
Most common rating: 6 (37 per cent)
12. Bernard Foley
Average rating: 2.83
Most common rating: 2 (23 per cent)
13. Samu Kerevi
Average rating: 7.03
Most common rating: 8 (36 per cent)
14. Adam Ashley-Cooper
Average rating: 6.15
Most common rating: 7 (35 per cent)
15. Israel Folau
Average rating: 4.69
Most common rating: 5 (29 per cent)
16. Tatafu Polota-Nau
Average rating: 4.19
Most common rating: 5 (35 per cent)
17. Jermaine Ainsley
NA
18. Sekope Kepu
Average rating: 4.63
Most common rating: 5 (37 per cent)
19. Rob Simmons
Average rating: 4.12
Most common rating: 5 (28 per cent)
20. Pete Samu
Average rating: 4.63
Most common rating: 5 (37 per cent)
21. Will Genia
Average rating: 5.30
Most common rating: 6 (31 per cent)
22. Kurtley Beale
Average rating: 3.68
Most common rating: 4 (26 per cent)
23. Dane Haylett-Petty
NA