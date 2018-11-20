Khawaja set to return for first Test

In a rare piece of good news for Australian cricket, Usman Khawaja is almost certain to play in next month’s first Test against India in Adelaide.

The 31-year-old batsman’s recovery from a knee injury has progressed to the point where he’ll face bowling later this week in the nets.

Khawaja hasn’t played since undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus suffered during Australia’s Test series against Pakistan in October in the UAE.

Khawaja’s last Test innings was a monumental 141 which lifted Australia to a remarkable draw against Pakistan in Dubai.

In his absence, Australia’s batsmen have been underwhelming, both in the second Test in Abu Dhabi and then on home soil in three one-day internationals and Saturday’s rain-marred Twenty20 against South Africa.

“It’s going pretty well so far, just over two weeks, ran at 100 per cent yesterday on the treadmill, hopefully run outside tomorrow, so progressing well so far,” Khawaja said last week about his recovery.

Since then, Khawaja has faced throw downs in the nets and is due to face bowling later this week.

It’s understood he’ll then eye off Queensland’s Sheffield Shield match with Victoria from November 27 in Brisbane or a Futures League match to prove his fitness for the opening Test against India starting on December 6 in Adelaide.

Khawaja might even line up for a Cricket Australia XI against India in a tour match starting next Wednesday at the SCG.

India had a small victory on Monday with the match extended from three days to four.

In two Tests in Adelaide, Khawaja has scored one century and one 50 from four innings with an average of 54.50.

It would also be the Pakistan-born left-hander’s first Test against India.