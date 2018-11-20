The Roar
The Roar

Cricket
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why is Ellyse Perry being ignored at the T20 World Cup?
David Lord
Expert
One hour ago
0
Join the conversation
Advertisement
Write for The Roar

Anyone can contribute to The Roar and have their work featured alongside some of Australia’s most prominent sports journalists.

Advertisement
Autoplay in... 6 (Cancel)
Up Next No more videos! Playlist is empty -
Replay
Cancel
Next
David Lord
Expert
One hour ago
0

Not only is Ellyse Perry the best woman cricketer in Australia, she’s the best in the world.

The 28-year-old’s stats prove it, and the ICC’s rankings of November 12 support the recognition as the world’s number one batter, the world’s number one all-rounder, and the ninth-ranked bowler.

So why is Perry batting seven, and bowling late, at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean?

It doesn’t make any sense.

The accepted batting order, with current tournament averages:

(1) Alyssa Healy – 78.50.
(2) Beth Mooney – 26.75.
(3) Meg Lanning (c) – 18.65.
(4) Ashleigh Gardner – 14.33.
(5) Elyse Villani – 9.00.
(6) Rachel Haynes – 38.00
(7) Ellyse Perry – 57.00.

There’s no argument about Healy, Mooney, and Lanning filling the first three spots.

Healy has been dynamic with 48 off 29, 56* off 31 that included a 21-ball half-century, the fastest in World Cup history, and the second fastest of all-time, plus 53 off 38 – for three successive player-of-the-match awards.

She didn’t bat in the last group game against India after colliding heavily with fast bowler Megan Schutt late in the Indian innings. The incident left the keeper concussed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Neither called for the catch, a cardinal sin, and the penalty was severe.

Mooney, and Lanning, have been very disappointing. Both are a lot better than that so someone will pay and there will be no better time than early Friday morning AEST when the Australians clash with the West Indies, the defending champions, in a sudden-death semi.

Perry must bat at four in that game to give her enough time to get among the big runs.

Australia's Ellyse Perry bats during the Women's T20 Triangular Series.

Australia’s Ellyse Perry bats (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

So far in this tournament Perry has scored 6* off 2, 9* off 10, 3 off 6, and 39* off 28 to average 57 from once out.

That is a tragic waste of talent, and the same applies with the ball.

Perry’s tournament figures have been 0-12 off one, 2-12 off four, 1-24 off three, and 3-16 off three – that’s 6-64, averaging 10.67.

Hello, when is the penny going to drop to have Ellyse Perry on duty far earlier with both bat and ball?

Advertisement
Advertisement

The West Indies will have the high quality of Hayley Matthews, skipper Stafanie Taylor, and Deandra Dottin at the top of their batting order ready to take the Australian opening attack apart.

So there’s no point in valuable quick Megan Schutt sharing the new ball with a left-arm orthodox spinner like Sophie Molineaux, or leggie Georgia Wareham, it must be Schutt and Perry – the best against the best.

That will decide the outcome, as there are rarely any second chances in a sudden-death semi of a World Cup.

If the skipper has overlooked the past, just look at Ellyse Perry’s career stats after exactly 100 internationals in the T20 format.

She has scored 948 runs at 27.08 with a strike rate of 104.75, and taken 97 wickets at 19.52 with a strike rate of 19.7.

Those stats demand more involvement.

0
Join the conversation
David Lord
Expert
David Lord was deeply involved in two of the biggest sporting stories - World Series Cricket in 1977 and professional rugby in 1983. After managing Jeff Thomson and Viv Richards during WSC, in 1983 David signed 208 of the best rugby players from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and France to play an international pro circuit. The concept didn't get off the ground, but it did force the IRB to get cracking and bring in the World Rugby Cup, now one of the world's great sporting spectacles