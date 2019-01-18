How to watch the Australian cricket team online or on TV: Australia vs India 3rd ODI live stream

Australia and India are set to play a deciding match to their ODI series when the teams head to Melbourne. This is The Roar’s guide to live streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

The third and final match of the series is set to be played at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground, with the first ball to be bowled at 1:20pm (AEDT) on Friday, January 18.

Unfortunately, the weather forecast for the decider looks on the ordinary side, with the Bureau of Meteorology currently talking about an 80 per cent chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

If the teams get on though, it could be a cracker after a close-run series so far where Australia took the first match in Sydney, then lost the second in Adelaide as they try to hit back after an embarrassing Test series.

How to watch the match on TV

The match, like the rest of the ODI series and every other limited overs match played by the Australian team, will be available exclusively on Fox Sports.

They will broadcast the match on their cricket channel, which is dedicated to the sport 24 hours per day and seven days per week. It can be found on Channel 501.

To watch the coverage on TV though, you will need to ensure you have access to a valid Foxtel TV subscription, complete with the sports package.

How to live stream the match online

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are looking to stream the action online, you will need to tune into the Fox Cricket coverage as well, as they are the only provider of the match in Australia.

The best way to do this is through Kayo Sports, which is available as either a website or application and provides access to all of Foxtel’s sporting channels from $25 per month.

The other methods to stream the action are through either the Foxtel App or Foxtel Now.