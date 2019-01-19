The Roar
Cricket
Glenn Maxwell dropping a sitter? Not remotely possible
David Lord
Expert
7 hours ago
6
Despite a rotten run of defeats, Australia can always rely on Glenn Maxwell taking a brilliant catch with his bucket-like hands as consistently one of the world’s finest fieldsmen.

Until last night.

India was 2/59 chasing Australia’s ordinary 230 at the MCG in the ODI decider, with Rohit Sharma (9), and Shikhar Dhawan (23) back in the shed.

Enter MS Dhoni, an ODI legend at 37 years young.

He back-cut Marcus Stoinis first ball straight to Maxwell in the gully, dropped.

Maxwell spilling a catch is as impossible to understand as Don Bradman managing a duck in his last Test when all he needed were four runs to career average a 100.

But it happened, and Dhoni was there at the death unbeaten on 87 for India to scrape home with four deliveries remaining, to take out the series 2-1.

That hurt, big time.

While the Maxwell grassing was critical, the main reason India won the series is three of them outscored Australia’s top seven.

More Cricket

Cricket

Both sides posted five 50-pluses, but Dhoni, Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli left Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Maxwell, Alex Carey and Aaron Finch in their wake.

Man-of-the-series Dhoni cracked 87*, 55*, and 51 to average 193, Sharma a series-high 133 to average 61.66, and Kohli 104 to average 51.

Australia replied with Marsh’s sole century of 131 and 51 to average 74.66, Handscomb 73 and 58 to average 50.33, and Khawaja’s 59 in averaging 38.

Stoinis averaged 43, Alex Carey 15.66, and Finch 8.66.

Those three were key disappointments.

Stoinis varied between looking as though he was on Valium to producing his undeniable talent, but there was no middle ground, while opening batsmen Carey and Finch were an embarrassment, with Australia two down for little too often.

So what does that tell us with the World Cup looming in England?

For starters, the rested quicks Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood return, D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, and Travis Head were dropped from this series and, if fit enough, Steve Smith and David Warner’s year-long suspensions will be done and dusted.

Throw in veterans George Bailey (36), with James Faulkner (28), as undeniable contenders with their current consistent form, and vast experience.

That leaves two spinners; leggie Adam Zampa, and offie Nathan Lyon, for England’s turning tracks.

Sports opinion delivered daily 

   

All up, that’s 20 in the selection mix for 15 spots where the selectors must concentrate solely on just winning the World Cup from May 30 to July 14, and not beyond.

They’ll find it difficult to name Finch, Carey, Khawaja, Hazlewood, and Head in the squad.

That’ll require a new captain, where Bailey stands head and shoulders above the rest with Smith unable to lead any side for another year as part of his overall suspension.

With Carey out, Handscomb to take over the keeping responsibilities, and Jhye Richardson, who has enjoyed such a superb series against India, deserves a spot ahead of Hazlewood, with both ball, bat and in the field.

Lynn to grab the last spot as one of the most dangerous ball strikers in world cricket, and to always field close in to cover for his weak throwing arm.

That leaves no room for Khawaja, nor Head, thanks to their inconsistencies.

My 15-man squad is; George Bailey (c), David Warner, D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb, Chris Lynn, Marcus Stoinis, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Nathan Lyon.

David Lord
Expert
David Lord was deeply involved in two of the biggest sporting stories - World Series Cricket in 1977 and professional rugby in 1983. After managing Jeff Thomson and Viv Richards during WSC, in 1983 David signed 208 of the best rugby players from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and France to play an international pro circuit. The concept didn't get off the ground, but it did force the IRB to get cracking and bring in the World Rugby Cup, now one of the world's great sporting spectacles

