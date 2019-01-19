There are too many NRL clubs in Sydney

A very controversial topic among us fans of the NRL is wondering if we have too many teams in the competition, just the right amount or not enough.

It’s a tough topic and a never ending story, but Sydney has way too many teams.

I believe we do have enough teams in the overall comp, but some in the wrong places. There are so many blank spots and they need to be filled.

Before I get into where teams need to be, I’ll mention the teams in the Sydney area who should stay.

The Roosters and Rabbitohs have been since it begun, while Canterbury will enter their 85th season this year. 1935 may be 84 years ago but it’s not the difference, it’s the amount.

Parramatta and Manly have been around since 1947, Cronulla have been around since 1967, the same as Penrith.

Now, let’s analyse the elimination process.

Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons are both merged clubs. Campbelltown Stadium is a supposed home for Wests as is WIN Stadium for St George Illawarra and yet, they play too many of their home games away from these homes.

The Dragons are playing five of their home games at WIN Stadium and the Tigers only play at Campbelltown Stadium three times. That doesn’t look like game expansion to me.

Out of the teams I mentioned before, not all are safe. Manly and Cronulla are both in financial trouble. Manly are keeping themselves barely afloat whereas for Cronulla, how screwed are they?

The fact they can’t land any sponsors says it all. It’s like Cronulla is the bat and their finance problem they’re in is Ozzy Osbourne.

Canterbury have been in some management issues but that’s an easy bush to beat around if you just use common sense. Out of those teams, Tigers and Canterbury are the only who should stay.

To any Manly, Dragons and Sharks fans who read this and feel like telling me to burn in hell, I know I will. For Tigers, they have a home and should play there way more. They have done so before.

Moving on now, let’s take a look at places where teams should go. For starters, Brisbane do not need a second team.

1. Central Coast

Have you seen the Central Coast residents when it comes down the football? They’re completely hysterical fanatics! They’ve got the perfect stadium at Gosford.

Also, we already have a rivalry in check, Hunter versus Central. There’s no better verbal war then watching the Newcastle Jets and the Central Coast Mariners and it will be the same in the NRL.

2. Perth

It’s the National Rugby League, not the Australian Eastern Seaboard Rugby League.

They’ve got the perfect stadium and always a sell out when a game is over there. We want to expand the game? Boom! We got a spot. The Western Reds were around before but, with the ARL-Super League war, they were sure to end.

3. Adelaide

Yes this has happened before and it didn’t go to plan. After all, the Adelaide Rams were a Super League team so they were destined to fail even though they were given a year in the NRL. We can totally give them a second chance and this time with better management.

That’s Manly, St George Illawarra and Cronulla out, with Central Coast, Perth and Adelaide in.

What do you Roarers think?