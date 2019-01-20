Brisbane to set Bairstow on Bogut in NBL

The Brisbane Bullets’ talls are in form and lining up to take down Andrew Bogut’s Sydney Kings in their next NBL clash.

Andrew Bogut and Cameron Bairstow’s NBA records couldn’t be further apart.

Despite Bogut’s 2015 championship and more than a decade of success in the world’s toughest basketball league, Brisbane reckon they have the right man to confront the former NBA star when the Sydney Kings visit on for their Friday NBL clash.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Bogut has been near unstoppable this season, averaging 11 points, 12 rebounds and almost three blocks a game.

And his 14 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and six assists were the difference when they met Brisbane in December.

Brisbane coach Andrej Lemanis could pitch Bairstow, centre Matthew Hodgson or veteran Mika Vukona at Bogut but this far out from the game he wasn’t giving too much away.

“Let’s not get too lost on that one,” he said.

“Bear can guard him. Mika can guard him. Hodgie can guard him.

“We’ve got multiple people we can throw at him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Bogut fouled out in the Kings’ loss to the Adelaide 36ers on Saturday, Bairstow gave away almost 40kg in his match-up with Cairns Taipan Nathan Jawai.

He had eight points and five rebounds in almost 20 minutes while Jawai finished with two points and two boards.

The pair wrestled and crunched under the post and it was the Bullet who succeeded and set the tone for Brisbane’s 31-point win.

“Bear understands defence, he’s always in the right spot,” Lemanis said of Bairstow.

“He’s physical enough and he’s athletic enough.

“He has an impact at the defensive end that you don’t always realise until you look at the numbers.

“Our defensive rating’s always better when Bear’s on the floor.”

Fourth-placed Brisbane’s win – it’s third straight victory – against Cairns on Saturday carried the side to 12 wins from 21 games and a genuine shot at third position on the ladder in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bullets have now beaten every team in the competition except Sydney who are now the top prize according to Brisbane guard Jason Cadee.

“If you want to be a serious contender in this league, you have to go through Sydney right now,” the former Kings guard said.

© AAP