Gallop offers few answers on Stajcic sacking

David Gallop fronted the media on Monday afternoon but only provided limited details around the sacking of Matildas head coach Alen Stajcic, clearing up very few issues around the ongoing drama.

Just five months out from the start of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the decision sent shockwaves around the football community on Saturday and prompted much confusion.

Gallop told the media that there were a range of reasons Stajcic was sacked, saying it wasn’t purely based on player surveys, which were said to be the reason for the coach’s sacking over the weekend.

However Stajcic did not elaborate in any way on what the ‘range of reasons’ included.

The player surveys reportedly painted the picture of a team culture which needed change.

“It’s a misconception that the sacking of the head coach was based purely on the surveys. There were a range of reasons,” said Gallop.

Some on social media weren’t buying the explanation from Gallop, who also said he has spent the day working with the Matildas.

'Misconception' that the decision wasn't based on surveys… weren't those the words that came out of David Gallop's mouth? Communication around this has been disgraceful. — Vince Rugari (@VinceRugari) January 21, 2019

“I met with the Matildas playing group twice today. It mpressive to see their professionalism in what is a difficult period,” said Gallop.

“These two days were already set down to look at the set-up of the Matildas and preparations for the FIFA World Cup.”

Gallop also reminded players that the information they had given in surveys was to be held confidential.

“There is a curiosity around information. I’ve reminded them of the confidentiality of the survey work that was done.”

When quizzed on whether some of the players wanted Stajcic reinstated, Gallop dead batted the answer, again saying the decision was made based on a range of issues and that the players weren’t purely responsible for the hiring, sacking or reinstatement of a coach.

The FFA Chief Executive Officer said that while no discussions around a new coach for the Matildas was in place yet, the timeframe was tight and they were aiming at two weeks.

“The Matildas were offered input into that (new coach of the team) today,” said Gallop.

“We are looking to have a new arrangement in place in approximately two weeks time.”

