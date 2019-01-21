Gallop offers few answers on Stajcic sacking

“I met with the Matildas playing group twice today. It mpressive to see their professionalism in what is a difficult period,” said Gallop.
“These two days were already set down to look at the set-up of the Matildas and preparations for the FIFA World Cup.”
Gallop also reminded players that the information they had given in surveys was to be held confidential.
“There is a curiosity around information. I’ve reminded them of the confidentiality of the survey work that was done.”
When quizzed on whether some of the players wanted Stajcic reinstated, Gallop dead batted the answer, again saying the decision was made based on a range of issues and that the players weren’t purely responsible for the hiring, sacking or reinstatement of a coach.
The FFA Chief Executive Officer said that while no discussions around a new coach for the Matildas was in place yet, the timeframe was tight and they were aiming at two weeks.
“The Matildas were offered input into that (new coach of the team) today,” said Gallop.
“We are looking to have a new arrangement in place in approximately two weeks time.”
