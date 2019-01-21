Rams, Patriots to clash in Super Bowl

New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will clash in the Super Bowl after they won their respective division title games in overtime.

New England Patriots are headed to their third-straight Super Bowl, this time they will play the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

Five-time NFL champion Tom Brady’s guided the Patriots 75 yards after they won the overtime coin toss, and backup Rex Burkhead’s two-yard TD lifted New England past the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 for the AFC championship.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

The drive against an exhausted defence was reminiscent of when the Patriots beat Atlanta in the only Super Bowl to go to overtime two years ago.

“Overtime, on the road against a great team,” Brady said.

“They had no quit. Neither did we. We played our best football at the end. I don’t know, man, I’m tired. That was a hell of a game.”

New England benefited from two critical replay reviews and made its ninth Super Bowl with Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick as coach.

The Rams overcame the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in overtime to claim the NFC championship.

After rallying from an early 13-0 deficit, the Rams stunned the New Orleans Saints with Greg Zuerlein’s winning 57-yard field goal – an outcome that might not have been possible without an egregious mistake by the officials in the closing minutes of regulation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tommylee Lewis that was not called.

“Came to the sideline, looked at the football gods and was like, ‘Thank you,”‘ Robey-Coleman said.

“I got away with one tonight.”

The last time the Rams made the Super Bowl in 2002, while based in St. Louis, they were beaten by the Patriots.

It’s the first time both conference title games went to overtime.

The last time both visitors won conference championship matches was 2012.

© AAP