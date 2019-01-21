Socceroos vs Uzbekistan Asian Cup live stream and TV guide

The Socceroos will enter the knockout stages of the Asian Cup with an air of confidence after two straight wins, but it’ll still be a battle as they take on Uzbekistan in the Round of 16. This is The Roar’s guide to live streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

The match will be played at the Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, with kick-off set for 1am (AEDT) on .

The Socceroos got their campaign away to a shocking start with a loss to Jordan, but bounced back in their final two games with hard-fought victories over Palestine and Syria.

The winner of the match will take on the winner of Match 42, which will be played later on Tuesday morning (AEDT) between hosts the United Arab Emirates and Kyrgyzstan.

All things considered, finishing second in the group wasn’t the worst thing in the world, given the winner of Jordan’s match against Vietnam will take on either Japan or Saudi Arabia in the quarter-finals – so, potentially, the loss to Jordan has made Australia’s run to the final easier as they attempt to defend the title they won on home soil in 2015.

How to watch the match on TV

As with every other match played at this year’s Asian Cup, the Round of 16 encounter between the Socceroos and Uzbekistan can be watched on Fox Sports, which is available on Foxtel.

The match will be broadcast on Channel 505, with coverage beginning an hour before kick-off at 12am – midnight (AEDT).

To watch the match on TV, you will need to have a valid Foxtel TV subscription, complete with the sports package.

How to live stream the match online

The match is also going to be available to stream online, through Fox Sports.

There are three ways to live stream the match. The best of those options will be to sign up for Kayo Sports, which is worth $25 per month and allows you to watch all of Foxtel’s sports channels.

The other ways to stream the match will be through Foxtel’s dedicated streaming applications. If you already have a TV subscription, you’ll be better off using the Foxtel App, while you can also use Foxtel Now.

Here at The Roar, we will also be providing coverage of the match with a live blog and highlights of all the key moments from the United Arab Emirates so you won’t miss a moment of the action from this Round of 16 match at the Asian Cup.