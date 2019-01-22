When is Ash Barty playing? Barty vs Kvitova start time, broadcast information

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty is looking to continue her fairytale run through the 2019 Australian Open, with a quarterfinal against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic her next test.

The big match is scheduled to begin tonight (Tuesday, January 22) at 7pm (AEDT).

Due to the unpredictable nature of tennis scheduling, however, longer-than-expected matches earlier in the day could push the start time out to almost 8pm. The match will definitely not start earlier than 7pm.

Entering the tournament as the 15th seed, Barty got off to a great start with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Thailand’s Luksika Kumkhum in the first round, before cruising past China’s Wang Yafan 6-2, 6-3 in the second round.

The 22-year-old had a tougher time of it against Greece’s Maria Sakkari in the third round, but still prevailed in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1.

It was her fourth-round victory over Russian superstar Maria Sharapova, however, that catapulted her into the championship conversation. Barty came from a set down to post a memorable 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win and progress to the quarterfinals for the first time in her grand slam career.

Standing in her way is the eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova. The two-time Wimbledon winner is aiming to reach the semi-finals at the Australian Open for the first time since 2012.

The winner of this quarterfinal will go up against either Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, or the USA’s Danielle Collins – both of whom have been unseeded surprise packets this tournament.

Broadcast information

This year, the Australian Open is being broadcast exclusively live on the Nine Network. Now that we’re in the knockout stage of the tournament, all of the matches should be on Nine proper, but check your local listings just to double check.

If you’d rather live stream the game, you can do so via 9now – Nine’s streaming service. 9now does require you to create a Nine account before you can use it, but it is completely free and will have every ball of the Open live.