How to watch the Australian cricket team online or on TV: Australia vs Sri Lanka first Test live stream, TV guide

Australia will have the whites back on after a disastrous first stanza of the summer as Sri Lanka tour for a two-Test series. This is The Roar’s guide to streaming the first Test of the series online and watching it on TV.

The first Test will be a day-night Test, played under lights at the Gabba. It will begin on Thursday, January 24 and run until Monday, January 28, with play to start at 2pm (AEDT) each day and end at approximately 9pm (AEDT).

Australia comes into this series fresh off being flattered by a 2-1 scoreline against India, before also losing the ODI series on home soil, making it one of the worst summers in recent memory.

Sri Lanka aren’t quite on the same level as India, but with Australia down on troops, this could still be an interesting couple of Test matches, with this first Test in Brisbane seeing the return of the Australia Day test, with the 26th of January falling on Day 3 of the game.

How to watch the Test match on TV

Unlike the recently completed ODI series between Australia and India, the Test series against Sri Lanka will be available to watch on both Fox Sports and Channel 7, with a free-to-air broadcaster being used by Cricket Australia for the longest form of the game.

Fox Sports will still be the way to go through, with their coverage beginning on Fox Cricket at 1pm (AEDT) each day. This can be found on Foxtel, Channel 501.

To watch the coverage on Fox Sports though, you will need to have a valid Foxtel TV subscription, complete with the sports package.

The other option to watch the Test will be on Channel 7, which can be found at Channel 70 in high definition and 71 in standard definition.

How to live stream the Test match online

The best way to stream the action will be through Kayo Sports, which allows you to stream all of the Foxtel sports channels for $25 per month.

The other options to stream the coverage on Fox Cricket Foxtel Now for those only wanting to stream Foxtel channels, and the Foxtel App, which is the way to go if you already have a TV package, as it will be included in the cost with valid login details.

Unfortunately, Channel 7 will not have a stream of the action as they don’t own the digital rights.

Here at The Roar, we will have all the action covered with a live blog of each day’s play and highlights of all the big moments so you won’t miss anything from the first Test between Australia and Sri Lanka.