Cricket Australia confirm bowling coach appointments for World Cup and Ashes

Adam Griffith and Troy Cooley will share duties as the Australian bowling cup for a huge winter of cricket ahead.

The Australian team are set to spend approximately four months in England through the World Cup and Ashes, with Griffith to take over as bowling coach for the World Cup, and Cooley to run the show during the Ashes.

Cooley has been around the Australian set-up recently, carrying out bowling duties during the tour of India, and the ongoing ODI series in the UAE against Pakistan.

The 53-year-old, who played 33 first-class games and took 54 wickets for Tasmania, made his name in coaching with the England team and was considered a vital part of the Ashes win in 2005. Since then, he has been working for Cricket Australia through various roles.

Griffith retired from playing in 2011 and was an assistant coach for Australia on their tour to the West Indies in 2016, before becoming head coach of Tasmania at a domestic level.

The Launceston-born former right-arm quick played 50 first-class matches in both Australia and England, taking 169 wickets during his career, and has previously worked with current coach Justin Langer in Western Australia.

He has been released by the state from his duties for the World Cup.

General manager of team performance Belinda Clark said the duo will bring a wealth of experience to the position, after winning out for the job over a list of candidates. She also said there would be a review of the coaching situation after the Ashes.

“We reached out to the coaches working in Australian cricket and received expressions of interest from a strong field of candidates and through the process, Adam and Troy emerged as the clear standouts for these secondments,” said Clark.

“Adam and Troy have extensive coaching experience, which we believe will help support our players to best prepare and perform in the upcoming campaigns. We would like to thank Cricket Tasmania for releasing Adam for this period.

“At the completion of the World Cup and Ashes Series, we’ll review the overall coaching structure and assess the best path moving forward based on the upcoming schedule, player needs and team direction under Justin.”

National coach Justin Langer said he was looking forward to working with both Cooley and Griffith.

“We are fortunate to have Adam join us for the World Cup, and Troy continuing with us for the Ashes Series in England,” said Langer.

“I’ve worked with Adam in the past at the WACA and been pleased with how hard he’s worked to establish himself as one of the best young coaches in Australia.

“While his primary focus will be on preparing our fast bowling group for the physical and mental demands of a World Cup in England, he’ll also be a great educator and mentor for our entire squad.

“Troy has been with us for our successful tour of India and the current tour of UAE. He’s been a fantastic addition to our coaching team, and brings a great wealth of knowledge, experience and success having coached Australian and England teams in England. His focus will be to prepare our Test bowlers for what’s shaping as an exciting Ashes Series in tough English conditions.”

Australia’s World Cup campaign starts on Saturday, June 1 at The Oval against Afghanistan, while the first Ashes Test is just over two weeks after the conclusion of the World Cup, on Thursday, August 1 at Edgbaston.