Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced on social media that he is retiring from Mixed Martial Arts.

McGregor is a former featherweight and lightweight UFC champion, and most recently fought Khabib Nurmagomedov in an event which smashed the company’s pay-per-view records.

“I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition,” McGregor said on Twitter. “I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.”

MORE TO COME

© AAP