Flanagan denies links to Cronulla cap rort

Banned former Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan has denied having any knowledge of salary cap rorting during his time at the embattled NRL club.
Flanagan, who has been deregistered for breaching the conditions around his 2014 suspension from the Sharks’ supplements saga, has told The Daily Telegraph he wasn’t aware of any unapproved third-party agreements to players.
This is despite almost $1 million of third-party agreements, including cash payments, being found on a spreadsheet Flanagan sent from his personal email account to his work account.
The former Shark responds following a Daily Telegraph report concerning documents uncovered from the NRL’s salary cap investigation, which name Lewis as one of the players to have been paid outside of the cap.