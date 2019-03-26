NRL Round 3 teams: Bulldogs ring changes, while Tom Trbojevic and Cooper Cronk named to return

The Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters both have welcome additions in Round 3, with Tom Trbojevic and Cooper Cronk slated to return.

Trbojevic is yet to play a game in 2019, having missed the start of the season through injury, while Cronk sat out of the Roosters victory over Manly last week.

Jason Taumalolo is also out for the Cowboys, with confirmation on Monday he will miss between six and ten weeks of action. Josh McGuire will start at lock, while Te Maire Martin lines up at fullback in a reshuffle which effectively brings Jake Clifford into the side for Justin O’Neill.

It’s also bad news at the Raiders, with Joe Tapine set to miss some time with a hand injury. John Bateman move into the second row, with Ryan Sutton added to the side at lock.

Brett Morris is also out with a knee injury, replaced on the wing at the Roosters by Matt Ikuvalu.

The Bulldogs are the club to have rung the changes this week though, making four in total. Christian Chrichton Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Marcelo Montoya and Sauaso Sue make way for Jayden Okunbor, Rhyse Martin, Chris Smith and Ofahiki Ogden.

Brisbane Broncos vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Thursday, 8:05pm at Suncorp Stadium

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd, 2. Corey Oates, 3. James Roberts, 4. Jack Bird, 5. Jamayne Isaako, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Kodi Nikorima, 8. Tevita Pangai Junior, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Joe Ofahengaue, 11. Alex Glenn, 12. David Fifita, 13. Matt Gillett

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Kotoni Staggs, 15. Jaydn Su’A, 16. Thomas Flegler, 17. Shaun Fensom, 18. Patrick Carrigan, 19. Patrick Mago, 20. Izaia Perese, 21. Gehamat Shibasaki

Dragons: 1. Gareth Widdop, 2. Jordan Pereira, 3. Euan Aitken, 4. Timoteo Lafai, 5. Mikaele Ravalawa, 6. Corey Norman, 7. Ben Hunt, 8. James Graham, 9. Cameron McInnes, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Jacob Host, 12. Tariq Sims, 13. Blake Lawrie

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Jeremy Latimore, 15. Matthew Dufty, 16. Korbin Sims, 17. Luciano Leilua, 18. Zac Lomax, 19. Reece Robson, 20. Mitchell Allgood, 21. Jonus Pearson

Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights

Friday, 6pm at GIO Stadium

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Joseph Leilua, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Aidan Sezer, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Josh Hodgson, 10. Dunamis Lui, 11. John Bateman, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Ryan Sutton

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Siliva Havili, 15. Hudson Young, 16. Iosia Soliola, 17. Corey Horsburgh, 18. Sam Williams, 19. JJ Collins, 20 Bailey Simonsson, 21. Jack Murchie

Knights: 1. Connor Watson, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Hymel Hunt, 4. Jesse Ramien, 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6. Kalyn Ponga, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Danny Levi, 10. James Gavet, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Sione Mata’utia, 13. Tim Glasby

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Aidan Guerra, 16. Mitchell Barnett, 17. Herman Ese’ese, 18. Josh King, 19. Jamie Buhrer, 20. Mason Lino, 21. Brodie Jones

Parramatta Eels vs Sydney Roosters

Friday, 8:05pm at ANZ Stadium

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Josh Hoffman, 4. Brad Takairangi, 5. Blake Ferguson, 6. Dylan Brown, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Daniel Alvaro, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Tepai Moeroa

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Jaeman Salmon, 15. Tim Mannah, 16. Kane Evans, 17. David Gower, 18. Oregon Kaufusi, 19. Peni Terepo, 20. Josh Hoffman, 21. George Jennings

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend, 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner, 12. Mitchell Aubusson, 13. Victor Radley

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Isaac Liu, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Poasa Faamausili, 17. Angus Crichton, 18. Brock Lamb, 19. Asu Kepaoa, 20. Nat Butcher, 23. Lachlan Lam

Manly Sea Eagles vs New Zealand Warriors

Saturday, 3pm at AMI Stadium, Christchurch/em>

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Moses Suli, 4. Brad Parker, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Kane Elgey, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Manase Fainu, 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Corey Waddell, 17. Toafofoa Sipley 18. Brendan Elliot, 19. Trent Hodkinson, 20. Kelepi Tanginoa, 21. Lloyd Perrett

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. David Fusitu’a, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Adam Keighran, 7. Blake Green, 8. Agnatius Paasi, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Bunty Afoa, 11. Adam Blair, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Lachlan Burr

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Jazz Tevaga, 15. Sam Lisone, 16. Leeson Ah Mau, 17. Isaiah Papali’i, 18 Gerard Beale, 20. Ligi Sao, 21. Karl Lawton, 22. Chanel Harris-Tavita

North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks

Saturday, 5:30pm at 1300 Smiles Stadium

Cowboys: 1. Te Maire Martin, 2. Nene Macdonald, 3. Jordan Kahu, 4. Tom Opacic, 5. Javid Bowen, 6. Jake Clifford, 7. Michael Morgan, 8. Matthew Scott, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Coen Hess, 13. Josh McGuire

Interchange/Reserves: 14. John Asiata, 15. Corey Jensen, 16. Mitchell Dunn, 17. Francis Molo, 18. Shane Wright, 19. Justin O’Neill, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Enari Taula

Sharks: 1. Matt Moylan, 2. Sosaia Feki, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Josh Morris, 5. Sione Katoa, 6. Shaun Johnson, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Matt Prior, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Paul Gallen

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Blayke Brailey, 15. Jayson Bukuya, 16. Aaron Woods, 17. Jack Williams, 18. Scott Sorensen, 19. Kyle Flanagan, 20. Bronson Xerri, 21. Braden Hamlin-Uele

Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm

Saturday, 7:30pm at Panthers Stadium

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 6. James Maloney, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Sione Katoa, 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11. James Fisher-Harris, 12. Frank Winterstein, 13, Hame Sele

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Wayde Egan, 15. Tyrell Fuimaono, 16. Moses Leota, 17. Jack Hetherington, 18. Jarome Luai, 19. Tim Grant, 20. Liam Martin, 21. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Brodie Croft, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Cameron Smith, 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenneath Bromwich, 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Brandon Smith, 15. Christian Welch, 16. Tui Kamikamica, 17. Marion Seve, 18. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 19. Patrick Kaufusi, 20. Albert Vete, 21. Billy Walters

Wests Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Sunday, 4:05pm at Campbelltown Stadium

Tigers: 1. Moses Mbye, 2. Mahe Fonua, 3. Robert Jennings, 4. Esan Marsters, 5. Corey Thompson, 6. Benji Marshall, 7. Luke Brooks, 8. Ben Matulino, 9. Robbie Farah, 10. Alex Twal, 11. Ryan Matterson, 12. Luke Garner, 13. Elijah Taylor

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Russell Packer, 15. Thomas Mikaele, 16. Josh Aloiai, 17. Michael Chee-Kam, 18. Paul Momirovski, 19. Josh Reynolds, 20. Matthew Eisenhuth, 21. Chris McQueen

Bulldogs: 1. Nick Meaney, 2. Jayden Okunbor, 3. Kerrod Holland, 4. Will Hopoate, 5. Reimis Smith, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Lachlan Lewis, 8. Aiden Tolman, 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Dylan Napa, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Corey Harawira-Naera, 13. Adam Elliott

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Michael Lichaa, 15. Ofahiki Ogden, 16. Rhyse Martin, 17. Chris Smith, 19, Jack Cogger, 20. Marcel Montoya, 21. Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 22. Sauaso Sue

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Gold Coast Titans

Sunday, 6:10pm at ANZ Stadium

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston, 2. Dane Gagai, 3. Greg Inglis, 4. Braidon Burns, 5. Campbell Graham, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Tevita Tatola, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Thomas Burgess, 11. John Sutton, 12. Sam Burgess, 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Liam Knight, 15. Mark Nicholls, 16. Ethan Lowe, 17. Kyle Turner, 18. Corey Allan, 19. Bayley Sironen, 20. Rhys Kennedy, 21. Jacob Gagan

Titans: 1. Michael Gordon, 2. Anthony Don, 3. Tyrone Peachey, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Brenko Lee, 6. Alexander Brimson, 7. Ryley Jacks, 8. Jarrod Wallace, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Shannon Boyd, 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. Ryan James, 13. Jai Arrow

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Phillip Sami, 15. Moeaki Fotuaika, 16. Max King, 17. Bryce Cartwright, 18. Mitch Rein, 19. Keegan Hipgrave, 20. Dale Copley, 21. Jai Whitbread