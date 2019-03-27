The Roar
Rugby
Super Rugby Round 7 teams: Waratahs ring changes for World Cup management
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
9
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
9

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson has made plenty of changes ahead of the Waratahs’ clash with the Sunwolves this Friday in Newcastle.

Coming off a stunning upset victory over the Crusaders, World Cup player management will be in full swing, with Bernard Foley, Jack Dempsey and Adam Ashley-Cooper all set to be rested from the game.

It means Lachlan Swinton and Karmichael Hunt are promoted off the bench, while Curtis Rona will line up on the wing for the Sydney-based outfit.

Michael Wells and Tom Saniforth have also been included in the team to make the trek up the F3 for the first ever Super Rugby game in Newcastle.

Be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back to The Roar for all the Round 7 teams as they are announced throughout the week.

Friday, 5:35pm: Hurricanes vs Crusaders at Westpac Stadium

Hurricanes
Still to come.

Crusaders
Still to come.

Friday, 7:45pm: Waratahs vs Sunwolves at McDonald Jones Stadium

Waratahs
1. Harry Johnson-Holmes, 2. Damien Fitzpatrick, 3. Sekope Kepu, 4. Ned Hanigan, 5. Rob Simmons, 6. Lachlan Swinton, 7. Michael Hooper, 8. Michael Wells, 9. Nick Phipps, 10. Mack Mason, 11. Curtis Rona, 12. Kurtley Beale, 13. Karmichael Hunt, 14. Cam Clark, 15. Israel Folau

Bench: 16. Andrew Tuala, 17. Rory O’Connor, 18. Chris Talakai, 19. Ryan Mccauley, 20. Tom Staniforth, 21. Jake Gordon, 22. Lalakai Foketi, 23. Alex Newsome

Sunwolves
Still to come.

Saturday 5:35pm: Blues vs Stormers at Eden Park

Blues
Still to come.

Stormers
Still to come.

Saturday, 7:45pm: Reds vs Rebels at Suncorp Stadium

Reds
Still to come.

Rebels
Still to come.

Sunday, 12:05am: Sharks vs Bulls at Kings Park Stadium

Sharks
Still to come.

Bulls
Still to come.

Sunday, 8:40am: Jaguares vs Chiefs at Estadio Jose Amalfitani

Jaguares
Still to come.

Chiefs
Still to come.

Times are AEDT.

9
