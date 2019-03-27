Super Rugby Round 7 teams: Waratahs ring changes for World Cup management

Nations League proposal set for the scrapheap as England reportedly opt out
Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson has made plenty of changes ahead of the Waratahs’ clash with the Sunwolves this Friday in Newcastle.
Coming off a stunning upset victory over the Crusaders, World Cup player management will be in full swing, with Bernard Foley, Jack Dempsey and Adam Ashley-Cooper all set to be rested from the game.
It means Lachlan Swinton and Karmichael Hunt are promoted off the bench, while Curtis Rona will line up on the wing for the Sydney-based outfit.
Michael Wells and Tom Saniforth have also been included in the team to make the trek up the F3 for the first ever Super Rugby game in Newcastle.
1. Harry Johnson-Holmes, 2. Damien Fitzpatrick, 3. Sekope Kepu, 4. Ned Hanigan, 5. Rob Simmons, 6. Lachlan Swinton, 7. Michael Hooper, 8. Michael Wells, 9. Nick Phipps, 10. Mack Mason, 11. Curtis Rona, 12. Kurtley Beale, 13. Karmichael Hunt, 14. Cam Clark, 15. Israel Folau
Bench: 16. Andrew Tuala, 17. Rory O’Connor, 18. Chris Talakai, 19. Ryan Mccauley, 20. Tom Staniforth, 21. Jake Gordon, 22. Lalakai Foketi, 23. Alex Newsome
