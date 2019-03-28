Aussies beat Pakistan, win ODI series

A spectacular return from Pat Cummins, yet another captain’s knock from Aaron Finch and a freewheeling 71 from Glenn Maxwell have secured Australia an ODI series victory over Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.

Finch missed out on becoming the first Australian to post three consecutive ODI tons but his 90 set the platform for a total of 6-266.

Cummins, who was rested from both games in Sharjah, then snared 3-9 from four overs as Pakistan crumbled to 3-16.

Adam Zampa (4-43) cleaned up the tail as Pakistan were rolled for 186 in 44.4 overs, suffering an 80-run defeat that handed Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

It’s the first time Australia have won six consecutive ODIs since a nine-match winning streak in 2015, which included their World Cup final triumph.

The result comes after a landmark series win in India and is further confirmation of Australia’s remarkable resurgence as a leading World Cup contender.

As has been the case in recent weeks, yet another member of the squad produced a timely eye-catching performance amid the World Cup selection squeeze created by Steve Smith and David Warner’s return.

Maxwell, who was dropped on 27, overwhelmed Pakistan with a mix of audacious strokes, assertive running between the wickets and nine boundaries in what was his highest ODI score in more than two years.

The allrounder also claimed the key scalp of Imam-ul-Haq, who top-scored for Pakistan with 46.

Finch’s team slipped to 2-20 and 4-140 after winning the toss but refused to collapse in the fashion that was a hallmark of recent barren years.

The skipper typified his side’s fight in a 136-ball innings, while Maxwell lifted the run-rate in an entertaining 55-ball knock on a pitch that offered bowlers far more assistance than Sharjah.

Finch, whose captaincy was being questioned a month ago because of his form slump, has now scored 479 runs at 95.8 from six matches to take his career-best form to an unprecedentedly consistent level.

The right-hander had been on track to become the 11th batsman in the world – and first from Australia – to reach three figures in three consecutive ODI innings.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are among the luminaries on that list headed by Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara, who is the only batsman to have scored four ODI tons in a row.

But Finch fell victim to Yasir Shah, the veteran spinner he has tormented throughout the series, in the 42nd over.

The hard-hitting opener backed up match-winning knocks of 116 and 153 not out with a cautious dig, shelving his natural aggression to reach 50 in 82 deliveries.

It equalled the slowest half-century of Finch’s 107-ODI career.

AUSSIES’ REMARKABLE TURNAROUND

*Had won four of 26 consecutive completed ODIs.

*Have since won six ODIs on the trot for the first time since 2015.

*Have won consecutive ODI series overseas for the first time since 2016.

*Have a chance to secure their first 5-0 ODI series victory since 2013.