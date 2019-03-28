Cooper Cronk ruled out of Round 3 clash with Eels

Cooper Cronk is a late scratching from the Sydney Roosters’ NRL clash with Parramatta on Friday night with a hamstring injury.

Cronk had been expected to return after missing last week’s win over Manly but Roosters coach Trent Robinson said it wasn’t worth rushing his superstar No.7 back.

“I think it was today a week ago (that he was injured) so it was a week injury, so it was pretty tight,” Robinson said on Thursday.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

“He’s running well but it’s finishing off that top end and he’ll get that in the next few days – Sunday, Monday.”

While Cronk is now expected to make his comeback next Friday night against Brisbane, Robinson refused to name his 2018 grand final hero’s replacement.

Luke Keary shifted to halfback against Manly last week, with Latrell Mitchell shifting to five-eighth, Mitch Aubusson starting in the centres and young gun Lachie Lam impressing off the bench.

Robinson will wait until an hour before kick-off at ANZ Stadium before declaring his hand.

“The rules are there in place and I look to keep that to myself, or the team at least,” he said.

“I don’t think we need to give advantages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ll name our 19 tonight, obviously with the bit where Cooper’s out, but I know it, the team knows it and we’ll see on Friday night.”

© AAP