Sheffield Shield final live stream and TV guide

The Sheffield Shield final has arrived, with the Victorian Bushrangers set to take on the New South Wales Blues in one of the biggest grudge matches this country has to offer. This is The Roar’s guide to streaming the match online, and watching it on TV.

With Victoria taking out hosting rights and the Junction Oval in St Kilda being redeveloped to an acceptable level, the final will be played at the ground, with it scheduled to get underway at 10:30am (AEDT) on Thursday, March 28.

The match, unlike the rest of the Shield season, will be played over five day’s duration in an attempt to give both teams the extra opportunity to get a result.

How to watch the Sheffield Shield final on TV

Unlike previous years, the 2018-19 Sheffield Shield will be available on TV for Australian audiences.

Under the new TV rights deal, which came into effect at the beginning of this summer, the final will be broadcast by Fox Sports, on their 24/7 cricket channel, known as Fox Cricket.

This can be found on Channel 501.

To tune into the final, you will need to have a valid Foxtel TV subscription. complete with the sports package.

How to live stream the Sheffield Shield final online

With Fox Cricket being the broadcaster of the match for TV audiences, it means you will also need to access the match through their coverage if you want to stream online.

The best way to do this is to use the Kayo Sports application or website, which allows you to stream all of Foxtel’s sports channels, as well as other selected events from $25 per month.

The other ways to stream the coverage on Fox Sports are to use one of Foxtel’s dedicated streaming applications.

For those already with a TV subscription, we suggest you use the Foxtel App, which will be free with valid login details. Otherwise, go with Foxtel Now, which is the ideal platform to stream all of Foxtel’s channels.