A-League Round 23 preview panel

Preview of A-League Round 23 matches.

FRIDAY, March 29:

Brisbane v Sydney at Suncorp Stadium, 7.50pm

Head to Head: Roar 17, Sydney 13, drawn 13

Last clash: Round 18 – Roar 2 bt Sydney 1 at Suncorp Stadium

Sydney head north aiming to avenge their shock round 18 defeat to the Roar in Brisbane. After a 2-0 loss to Melbourne City last time out, the Sky Blues’ hold on second spot is tenuous, just one point from Melbourne Victory. Josh Brillante is back for Sydney after his move to South Korea fell through. Brisbane welcome back goalkeeper Jamie Young after he missed the 2-1 loss to Victory with a back complaint while Nick D’Agostino will be pushing for a start after his heroics for the Olyroos midweek.

Key: Siem de Jong. The Dutchman makes his latest comeback from injury and Sydney will be hoping he can stay fit and find form before the finals.

Tip: Sydney

SATURDAY, March 30:

Wellington v Newcastle at Westpac Stadium, 5.35pm

Head to head: Phoenix 19, Jets 11, drawn 6

Last clash: Round 18 – Jets 1 drew Phoenix 1 at McDonald Jones Stadium

Wellington can almost seal their finals spot with a win over the seventh-placed Jets. The Phoenix have climbed to fourth after comprehensive wins over Central Coast and Western Sydney. Newcastle are five points adrift of sixth-placed Adelaide and running out of time to sneak into the finals. The Jets have won just two of their past 15 matches against the Phoenix in Wellington. Phoenix leading scorer Roy Krishna is suspended while the Jets have lost Ronnie Vargas to a hamstring injury.

Key: Sarpreet Singh. The youngster missed the 3-1 win over Western Sydney due to suspension but will be required to provide an attacking boost for the hosts in the absence of Krishna.

Tip: Phoenix

Western Sydney v Melbourne City at ANZ Stadium, 7.50pm

Head to head: Wanderers 10, City 6, drawn 4

Last clash: Round 15 – City 4 bt Wanderers 3 at AAMI Park

City’s 2-0 win over Sydney FC at Leichhardt Oval has firmed up their finals ambitions, lifting them above Adelaide and into fifth on the ladder. The Wanderers’ slim hopes of making the six look over however after a 3-1 loss to the Phoenix in Wellington. Riley McGree and Lachlan Wales are back from their Australian under-23 duties for City, who are looking to make it four wins in a row against the Wanderers. Western Sydney also welcome back multiple Olyroos including Jaushua Sotirio and Keanu Baccus while Mark Bridge has been named to return from injury.

Key: Jamie Maclaren. The Socceroos striker drew his first blank for City in their 2-0 win over Sydney but has five goals in five games for his new club.

Tip: City

Perth v Melbourne Victory at HBF Park, 10pm

Head to head: Glory 17, Victory 15, drawn 10

Last clash: Round 18 – Victory 1 lost to Glory 2 at AAMI Park

Perth can all but wrap up the Premiers Plate with a win against Victory, holding a nine point gap over second-placed Sydney with five games to go. Victory are hoping to build on their 2-1 win over Brisbane, which was their first win in almost two months, as they aim to leapfrog the Sky Blues back into the top two. The Glory have beaten Kevin Muscat’s men in both previous clashes this season. Former Socceroo Matthew Spiranovic is a chance to come into the Glory line-up while Thomas Deng is back from Olyroos duty for Victory. Terry Antonis, James Donachie and Elvis Kamsoba also make the trip west as they come back from a combination of injury and suspension.

Key: Diego Castro. The Spaniard scored the winner the last time the teams met in Melbourne and has been a key part of Glory’s success in 2018-19.

SUNDAY, March 31:

Central Coast v Adelaide at Central Coast Stadium, 5pm

Head to head: Mariners 18, Adelaide 18, drawn 7

Last clash: Round 16 – Adelaide 2 bt Mariners 1 at Coopers Stadium

The Mariners gave caretaker coach Alen Stajcic a winning start to life in the A-League with a drama-filled 3-2 win over Newcastle last time out. It was just Central Coast’s second win of the season and they’ll take on the Reds on a high with captain Matt Simon, Andrew Hoole and Michael McGlinchey all coming into the squad while Kye Rowles and Aiden O’Neill are back from Olyroos duty. Adelaide’s campaign is fading away amid a five-game winless run and the news coach Marco Kurz will be leaving at season’s end. Ken Ilso has been provisionally suspended after traces of cocaine were discovered by anti-doping tests but Ben Halloran has been named after a lengthy injury lay-off.

Key: Craig Goodwin. Adelaide will hope their top scorer this season can find the back of the net to avoid a fourth-straight match without a goal.