AFL Round 2 preview panel

Preview of remaining AFL round two matches (all times AEDT).

FRIDAY, March 29

Sydney v Adelaide at SCG 7.50pm

Head to head: Swans 16, Crows 24

Last clash: Round 5, 2018 – Crows 12.13 (85) bt Swans 10.15 (75) at SCG

An early crunch game for two teams who had been widely tipped to figure in the finals action, only to suffer shock first-round losses. Sydney coach John Longmire is coming under increasing pressure to give more midfield minutes to tyros Isaac Heeney and Callum Mills. His Crows counterpart Don Pyke must find a way to cover for injured intercept defender Tom Doedee.

Key: The spearheads. Taylor Walker and Lance Franklin were both well below their best in the opening round. If either man can bounce back hard this week it will go a long way to giving their team the ascendancy.

Tip: Swans by 12 points.

SATURDAY, March 30

Essendon v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium 2.35pm

Head to head: Bombers 142 Saints 68 Drawn 4

Last clash: Round 21, 2018 – Bombers 18.14 (122) bt Saints 11.13 (79) at Marvel Stadium

Vice-captain Zach Merrett bore much of the criticism for the Bombers’ limp opening-round loss to GWS, but in truth many of his teammates weren’t any better. Expect an immediate response against a Saints line-up who did just enough to scrape past the Suns last weekend.

Key: Dyson Heppell. The popular Dons skipper needs to lead from the front.

Tip: Bombers by 10 points.

Port Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval 5.10pm

Head to head: Power 17 Blues 13 Drawn 1

Last clash: Round 15, 2018 – Power 13.12 (90) bt Blues 10.9 (69) at MCG

Port appear to hold all the aces here, with evergreen forward Justin Westhoff, star mids Robbie Gray and Tom Rockliff and the enigmatic Jack Watts all in good early-season nick. The Blues will be hoping that Charlie Curnow’s marking fumble-a-thon against Richmond was a one-off.

Key: The ruck. New Port tandem Scott Lycett and Paddy Ryder did a number on Max Gawn last week and will fancy their chances again against Andrew Phillips.

Tip: Power by 46 points.

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium 7.25pm

Head to head: Cats 130 Demons 85 Drawn 2

Last clash: Elimination final, 2018 – Demons 10.15 (75) bt Cats 6.10 (46) at MCG

Melbourne simply must hit back hard after a poor loss to Port Adelaide. Repeating the uncompromising effort they showed in last year’s elimination final win over Geelong would be an excellent start. Cats coach Chris Scott was rewarded for showing faith in four first-gamers last weekend against Collingwood, with youngster Charlie Constable the pick of the bunch.

Key: The ruck. Having taken the scalp of Brodie Grundy last week, Rhys Stanley now gets a crack at last year’s other All-Australian ruckman Max Gawn, who had his colours lowered against Port.

Tip: Demons by eight points.

West Coast v GWS at Optus Stadium 8.10pm

Head to head: Eagles 7 Lions 3

Last clash: Round 16, 2018 – Eagles 13.8 (86) bt Giants 10.15 (75) at Optus Stadium

West Coast return to the comforts of home to unfurl their 2018 premiership flag and their star key forward Josh Kennedy will return. The Eagles were 13-0 last year when he and Darling played together. The Giants have lost forward Toby Greene top midfielder remains sidelined.

Key: GWS prime mover and WA native Stephen Coniglio is in rare form and will likely cop a heavy tag.

Tip: Eagles by 22 points.

SUNDAY, March 31

North Melbourne v Brisbane Lions at Marvel Stadium 1.10pm

Head to head: Kangaroos 32 Lions 20 Drawn 1

Last clash: Round 20, 2018 – Kangaroos 16.11 (107) bt Lions 16.8 (104) at Gabba

The return from suspension of Scott Thompson will stiffen up a North Melbourne defence which leaked goals at an alarming rate against Fremantle. The Kangaroos also need to find a way to be less Ben Brown-centric in attack against a fast-improving Lions outfit.

Key: The Lions’ small forwards. If former Cat Lincoln McCarthy and Charlie Cameron can reprise their combined seven-goal haul against the Eagles this weekend, Brisbane will take some beating.

Tip: Lions by 10 points.

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at MCG 3.20pm

Head to head: Hawks 83 Bulldogs 76 Drawn 2

Last clash: Round 16, 2018 – Hawks 19.8 (122) bt Bulldogs 9.5 (59) at Marvel Stadium

Aaron Naughton is being lauded as the best young key-position prospect in the comp, having shifted seamlessly from defence to attack to give the Bulldogs a marking presence in the forward 50m arc. Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson would be encouraged by the first-up efforts of youngster James Worpel and Jaeger O’Meara to pick up the midfield slack in the enforced long-term absence of Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell. Tom Scully is a surprise inclusion in the Hawks squad.

Key: Momentum. Whoever wins this match will be up and running at 2-0 – confounding outside expectations.

Tip: Hawks by 15 points.

Gold Coast v Fremantle at Metricon Stadium 4.40pm

Head to head: Suns 2 Dockers 7

Last clash: Round 3, 2018 – Dockers 13.18 (96) bt Suns 10.8 (68) at Optus Stadium

Despite being short-priced wooden spoon fancies, the Suns were unlucky to drop their opening match on the road to St Kilda. Fremantle looked red-hot in their first-round demolition of North Melbourne, but they have hardly been road warriors in recent years. The Dockers have included star recruit Jesse Hogan in their squad, while the Suns have named co-captain David Swallow (knee).

Key: Jarrod Witts. If the first-year Suns’ fellow skipper can gain ascendancy in the ruck, the Suns should be right in the contest

Tip: Dockers by 20