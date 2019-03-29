AFL top 100 : Round 2 selection highlights (part two)

Friday night’s game is between two surprise losers from Round 1.

The Sydney Swans, who lost to the Western Bulldogs, showed some fight to make a game of it in the final quarter and on that basis alone should be favoured over the Adelaide Crows, who, despite leading briefly in the second quarter, were blown away by the Hawks in the premiership quarter.

In this game Sydney’s Jarrad McVeigh will pass former AFL games record holder Dick Reynolds (Essendon) and join the man who replaced him (Ted Whitten). Also on the total of 321 games are Stewart Loewe (St Kilda) and Tyson Edwards (Adelaide).

Also representing Sydney in the AFL top 100 is Lance Franklin, who this week will equal Matthew Boyd (Western Bulldogs), Anthony Stevens (North Melbourne), and Darren Milburn (Geelong), who currently share the 94th rung of the AFL top 100 game players.

Adelaide’s Eddie Betts is also an AFL top 100 game player and will join Lennie Hayes (St Kilda) and Wayne Campbell (Richmond) on 297 games, three short of the 300-game milestone on which nine of the all-time top 100 players finished their career.

From a club point of view Sydney will have three top 100 game players move up the list: Luke Parker will join Matthews Nicks, a good utility player plagued throughout his career by injury and illness who retired in 2005; Dane Rampe will join fellow defender John ‘Jack’ Austin, who played during the 1930s and was second best on ground in the 1933 premiership; and Sam Reid – the fortunate twin – will move past Colin Hounsell, a speedy wingman and rover from Collingullie who played in the 1970s and 80s.

For Adelaide, David Mackay will pass Brent Reilly. Tom Lynch will pass heartthrob full forward Tony Modra and successful AFLW coach Matthew Clark and draw level with ex-Sydney player Scott Stevens, who, despite a spate of injuries and poor form that meant he didn’t play a single AFL game in 1996, proved a good utility player and finished in the Adelaide’s top 10 best and fairest players three times in the 2000s.

Eddie Betts, who now appears among the top 100 game players and goal scorers at the AFL for two clubs (Carlton and Adelaide) will equal Tony McGuiness and Nathan Bock.

Rory Atkins will equal Matthew Bode and Riley Knight will be the second player in 2019 to force his way into a club’s top 100 game players.

Walter Francis ‘Wally’ Buttsworth was a dual premiership player and a triple best and fairest at Essendon. He was a strong defender who kicked only two goals in his 188 games for the Bombers between 1939 and 1949. This weekend his game tally will be equalled by David Zaharakis, who started his career at Essendon in 2009.

Teammate Michael Hurley will pass ex-Rochester player John Williams, who played three games at Collingwood after leaving the Dons, and Percy Ogden, who played one year at Collingwood before joining the Dons five years after his 1905 season at the Magpies.

Dyson Heppell will pass Keith Forbes and equal current successful Richmond coach Damien Hardwick in the number of games he played at Essendon.