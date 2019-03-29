The Roar
The Roar

Rugby
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beefy's grandson signs pro rugby contract
AAP
2 hours ago
0
Join the conversation
Advertisement
Write for The Roar

Anyone can contribute to The Roar and have their work featured alongside some of Australia’s most prominent sports journalists.

Autoplay in... 6 (Cancel)
Up Next No more videos! Playlist is empty -
Replay
Cancel
Next
AAP
2 hours ago
0

James Botham – grandson of England cricket great Sir Ian Botham – has signed a first senior contract with Cardiff Blues.

The 21-year-old made his Guinness PRO14 debut for the Blues earlier this season, and he is a former Wales Under-20 international.

The Blues announced deals for back-row forward Botham, whose father Liam was a Cardiff player between 1997 and 2000, prop Keiron Assiratti and flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes.

“It’s great to sign my first professional deal, and I am really happy it’s at Cardiff Blues, where I’ve spent the last three years in the academy,” Botham said.

“You only have to look at the likes of Owen Lane, Jarrod Evans and Dillon Lewis to see how quickly young players can progress at Cardiff Blues, so this is definitely the right environment for me to improve as a player.”

Botham was born in Cardiff and he has also represented Wales in sevens and at under-18 level.

0
Join the conversation