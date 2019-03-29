Cox, Grimes offered one-game bans in AFL

No more videos!

Richmond defender Dylan Grimes and Collingwood forward Mason Cox are facing one-game suspensions after being cited by the AFL match review officer.

Grimes has been charged with striking Collingwood’s Jamie Elliott in Thursday night’s MCG fixture.

And Cox has been charged with rough conduct against Grimes.

The pair have been offered one-match bans if they plead guilty.

Richmond’s Shane Edwards has also been charged, for striking Magpie Adam Treloar, but can accept a $2000 fine with an early guilty plea.

Treloar has also been charged with making careless contact with an umpire and been offered a $1000 fine.

