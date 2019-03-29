Western Force Global Rapid Rugby live stream and TV guide: vs South China Tigers

The Western Force will be back in action with their second game of the Global Rapid Rugby season coming against the South China Tigers in Perth. This is The Roar’s guide to streaming the match online, or watching it live on TV.

The match is set to be played at HBF Park in Perth, with kick-off scheduled for 10:40pm (AEDT) on Friday, March 29.

The Force, in their second season since losing the right to play in Super Rugby, kicked off their series of exhibition matches last week with a strong victory over a World XV outfit coached by former Wallabies mentor Robbie Deans, and will be looking to keep that momentum rolling into this match with the Tigers.

How to watch the match on TV

As with the game last week, this second Western Force encounter will be available on SBS, through their secondary station, SBS Viceland.

This can be found on Channel 32 and their coverage will commence ten minutes before kick-off, at 10:30pm (AEDT).

How to live stream the match online

If you are looking to stream the action online, you’ll need to do so through Freeview. Their stream coverage will be the same as is available on TV.

Freeview is, as the name suggests, free to use, and when The Roar investigated, there was no need to sign up with an account or provide any personal details to access the action.

We here at The Roar will also cover the contest with a live blog and highlights of the action.