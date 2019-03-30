AFL top 100 : Round 2 selection highlights (part three)

The remainder of the Saturday games feature the third and fourth 250-game milestones of 2019: Shannon Hurn (West Coast Eagles) and Justin Westhoff (Port Adelaide).

Both players are entrenched in the top 10 game players at their clubs with Westhoff being only the third player at the Power to achieve the milestone, whilst at the Eagles, seven players have done so with Andrew Embley making the total in the Eagles’ last game of 2013.

It is a big game for West Coast Eagles as champion full forward Josh Kennedy returns from injury and both he and Chris Masten will play their 200th game for the club.

Further down the list, Luke Shuey will make top 25 by joining Michael Brennan, Phil Matera and Chad Fletcher on 179 games.

For Greater Western Sydney, Heath Shaw will move one game closer to AFL top 100 game player status and another ex-Magpie Lachlan Keeffe will play his 50th game.

At the Port Adelaide and Carlton contest both sides have stuck with the six debutantes that played last week, the big difference being they were players number 180 to 185 to wear the Power colours at AFL level whereas they were players number 1200 to 1205 at the Blues.

The Blues also have other milestones to celebrate: Kade Simpson plays his 309th game and moves ahead to Melbourne and Adelaide player Scott Thompson in the AFL all-time list, Marc Murphy joins premiership captain Stephen Kernahan on 251 games, and Ed Curnow matches the games tallies of Chris Judd and Dennis Armfield.

At Port Adelaide, Brad Ebert, Tom Jonas and Darcy Byrne-Jones will all improve their ranking.

In the Geelong vs Melbourne game, it is a big milestone for Joel Selwood as his 274th game means that he draws level with Gary Hocking in the top 10 games-played list at Geelong with him.

Further down the list, Mitch Duncan will draw level with ‘Jumping Jack’ Hawkins, the father of current champion forward Tom Hawkins, and Mark Blicavs enjoys a lift up the ladder be drawing level with Les Hardiman (1929-1937), Geoff Ainsworth (1967-1974), Max Rooke (2002-2010) and current-day player Steven Motlop who moved to Port Adelaide in 2018.

The Cats are another team who have rewarded their six debutantes from last week with another game this week against Melbourne.

Melbourne’s three top 100 game players are all playing this week, and amongst them Neville Jetta is the only one to improve his position this week.

In his 143rd game he will pass Bill Allen who started with the Demons in 1910 and gave the club good service as a ruckman through to 1923. He was recruited from South Yarra.

Jetta now sits level with Matthew Febey who contributed 143 games to the total of 401 games played by Matthew and his twin Steven, which stood as an AFL record until it was beaten by the Wakelin twins.

At St Kilda, the only player to improve his ranking is Jack Newnes. When he takes the field against Essendon, Newnes will pass one of the joint best-and-fairest players from 1926, Harold Matthews, and join level with the other, Horrie Mason.