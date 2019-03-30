Pyke hails Crows defence against Swans

Adelaide coach Don Pyke has praised a stirring defensive effort from his AFL side, but wants more consistency in delivering the money ball in his talented forward line.

The Crows rebounded from an opening round home loss to Hawthorn with a 26-point away win over Sydney at the SCG on Friday night.

Adelaide outscored Sydney in three of the four quarters and restricted the Swans to just 8.14.

Pyke loved the intensity of the Crows defence.

“One thing which we spoke about last week was our ability to defend the ball and defend it hard,”‘ Pyke said.

“They had 55 inside 50s and to keep them to eight goals was a really good effort.”

Adelaide were far more efficient than Sydney in finding targets inside the forward 50, with Pyke feeling his side was rewarded for being more patient than last week.

“I think we improved tonight, I’d say it’s still a work in progress,” the coach said.

“It’s probably the toughest kick in footy. Most teams nowadays are pretty effective in getting numbers back there as well, so the spacing is less to operate in.

“I thought we had some really good connection at times but we probably missed a few as well, so we’ll keep working on that.”

Pyke hailed the quantity of contributors to the win with eight players racking up 21 or more disposals and their 12 goals shared between nine men, none of who kicked more than two.

‘The pleasing part for me is that when we play the way we played tonight the contribution is really even, we’re not relying on one or two players to get us over the line,'” he said.

Adelaide also appeared to emerge from the game without any serious injury issues.

Pyke said ruckman Sam Jacobs will get a tweaked knee checked out, though the issue didn’t stop him from returning to the ground.

Forward Josh Jenkins copped a bang on a shoulder but Pyke felt it wasn’t a major worry.

Adelaide face a second straight six-day turnaround with a home game against Geelong next Thursday.

