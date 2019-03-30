Reasons to be positive despite Newcastle's slow start

The Newcastle Knights have suffered their second loss of the season since their Round 1 triumph.

Sadly, it just didn’t click as they fell to a gallant Canberra Raiders side 17-10, taking them to one win and two losses so far this season, the opposite of last year’s 2-1 records.

However, I have a list of positive things to take note of.

1. Better defence

Yes, you read it correctly. Despite more losses then wins, we’re defending far better. After three rounds we have conceded 41 compared to last year’s 84. We have scored less, sadly, but as time goes on the Knights, whether the players or combinations, will click and will execute better.

2. Don’t take them lightly

Remember that line in Rocky III when Rocky Balboa was getting his hammered by Mr T? “He’s getting killed!”. “Nah, he’s getting mad!”. He got mad and won the fight. This game is the one that will light a fire under the Knights. They blew so many chances, but this is the wake-up call, and playing the Dragons next Sunday night in front of their army will see a different team.

3. Danny Levi is an 80-minute hooker

Levi offered so much in attack when he was on. The Kiwi representative showed just why he owns the No. 9 shirt week in and week out. He hasn’t just overcome the pressure of those like Kurt Mann, Jamie Buhrer, Zac Woolford, Mason Lino and Slade Griffin coming for it; he blew it out of the water. He’s not just going to be the Kiwi No. 9 this year; give about seven years and he’ll be their skipper.

4. Kalyn Ponga in the halves may be on borrowed time

In the final 20 Ponga and Kurt Mann swapped. He offered a lot as he was trying to help spark a comeback for the Knights, but it was too little too late. Providing the health of Connor Watson, next week we could see him have one more shot in the halves, but if Watson is ruled out, he’ll be fullback with Mason Lino in the No. 6 jersey. If Ponga is five-eighth next week, it’ll be do or die for him to own that jersey for now.

5. David Klemmer is just getting ready

Even in a losing side Klemmer showed just why he’s a feared and ruthless forward consistently earning New South Wales and Australia jerseys each year. He sets the platform for the Knights to gain metres and puts their playmakers in position to strike. I’m calling for him to make 250 metres next week against the Dragons.