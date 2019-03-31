AFL top 100: Round 2 selection highlights (part four)

The three Sunday games start with North Melbourne playing Brisbane at Marvel Stadium.

The Kangaroos welcome back their most experienced current-day player, Scott Thompson, and one debutante, Tom Campbell.

Thompson will play his 223rd game and be ready to swoop on the three champions who will be only one game ahead of him: Ross Smith, 2017 retiree Andrew Swallow and John Blakey, whose son has just started a so far impressive career at the Swans.

Captain Jack Ziebell will join former champion Ken Montgomery, who experienced both the lows and highs at the Kangaroos during his 14 years at the club. This included the 1977 premiership and the best and fairest award in 1972.

Shaun Atley will draw level with former captain Noel Teasdale, champion forward Malcolm Blight and the aptly named Anthony Rock.

For Brisbane, the brilliant Dayne Zorko will equal the game-playing record of current AFL coach Brad Scott and Stefan Martin will match Rohan Bewick.

Two surprise winners in Round 1 will be trying to extend their winning sequence to two games when Hawthorn meet Western Bulldogs at the MCG.

The Bulldogs made no change to their winning combination whereas the Hawks had to make space for the first game of their celebrated recruit, Tom Scully.

Evergreen Shaun Burgoyne plays his 203rd game for the Hawks, leaving behind Geoff Ablett and drawing level with Ben Dixon. Isaac Smith will bury the ghost of Lance Franklin a bit deeper by passing his game tally as a Hawk.

For the Bulldogs, it’s a big day for the Cordy family.

On the day that Zaine Cordy plays his 50th game, his father Brian will be equalled on the games played tally by the son of another famous Bulldog, Mitch Wallis, and his uncle Neil will be matched – along with Matthew Robbins and the late-1940s player George McLaren, who died in a car accident – by Easton Wood.

Wood leaves behind now-Collingwood player Jordan Roughead.

In the final match of the round, Gold Coast went one better than the other clubs by introducing seven new recruits in Round 1, and retaining them all for their match against Fremantle.

An injury to Ben Ainsworth led to Nick Holman being returned to the team for his first game this season.

Touk Miller will move up to join Danny Stanley in 15th place on the Suns all-time top 100 game-players list.

The much-travelled Jack Hombsch, who has played AFL football at more different venues than anyone else ever has, will play his 100th game.

Hombsch reached the total after previous stints at Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide, and by mid-season could have the unusual statistic of being in the top 100 game-players at three different AFL clubs.

At Fremantle, an injury to the Dockers’ second greatest all-time goal-scorer Hayden Ballantyne has led to the much-awaited club debut of troubled former Melbourne player Jesse Hogan.

Hogan still sits in equal 41st place on Melbourne’s all-time goal-kicking list with larger-than-life character Mark Jackson.