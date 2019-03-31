Cats forwards impress Scott in big AFL win

Geelong’s reworked forward line has hit the ground running this season, the Cats’ attack impressing in an 80-point thumping of Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium.

Geelong’s off-season forward line makeover has received another glowing endorsement with an 80-point thrashing of Melbourne, but Chris Scott still needs to see more evidence.

The Patrick Dangerfield-inspired Cats stormed to a comprehensive 20.6 (126) to 6.10 (46) win in teeming rain at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday night.

A week after they upset Collingwood, Geelong had a remarkable 14 goal scorers, with recruits Gary Rohan (three) and Luke Dahlhaus (two goals and 11 tackles) in the thick of the action.

With Gary Ablett spending more time in attack and Gryan Miers and Esava Ratugolea getting more senior opportunities, Geelong’s forward mix has a different look about it after the departures of Daniel Menzel and Jordan Murdoch.

“Big picture, we didn’t go in thinking that we’d get it right straight away, we thought it would be a slightly longer term process,” Scott said of his reworked forward line.

“But I don’t think a sample size of two games is enough to say that we’ve fixed that part of our game to the level that we can be content.

“… We’re not surprised they’re enjoying their footy down there.

“But we’re also cognisant of the fact that it’s two games and the competition’s going to be really even.

“It was a nice result for us, but we’re already looking ahead to another one of the logical premiership favourites (Adelaide) next week.”

Dangerfield had 37 possessions and kicked two goals, Tim Kelly (30 disposals and a goal) got plenty of the ball again and Harry Taylor marshalled the defence superbly.

Gary Ablett had 25 possessions in his 323rd game and Charlie Constable was just as important in his second career match with 31 touches and a goal.

The match was played in driving rain that settled in during the first quarter, with the Cats enhancing their reputation as wet weather specialists.

“I thought the leadership, not just of our more experienced guys but across the board, to communicate the way we needed to adapt to the conditions was a real positive,” Scott said.

“It wasn’t just the guys with 150-plus games under their belts it was some of our young guys who were saying the right things.

“We’re seeing signs in our game that are showing that we’ve improved and there’s still more room to improve.”

