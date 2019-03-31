Super Rugby Power Rankings 2019: Round 7

Another run of Super Rugby has been run and won – here’s how the food chain looks after seven weeks.

1. Crusaders

Last week: 1

The Crusaders obliterated the Hurricanes, 32-8, on Friday night, and it could have been more.

Kieran Read returned, then got injured – but little could sour the Canterbury franchise’s mood, as they put to bed any questions about their form following a loss to the Waratahs last round.

A dominant, professional performance from the Crusaders, and another week on top of the rankings.

2. Lions

Last week: 3

Had a Bye this weekend, but remain on top of the South African conference through the first seven rounds. A Hurricanes loss sees them slip up to the second spot.

3. Bulls

Last week: 8th

The Bulls snuck past the Sharks in a highly entertaining, and at times hostile, South African derby.

Hooker Schalk Brits was red carded for his part played in a fight with his opposite number Armand Van De Merwe, but it wasn’t enough of a distraction to stop his side from holding on in the last 10 minutes.

Jesse Kriel and Handre Pollard were instrumental for the visitors.

4. Rebels

Last week: 7

A game they were tipped to win, but win well they did.

They controlled the contest for the entire 80 minutes, and never gave the Reds a look in after they took the lead.

Quade Cooper would have had Brad Thorn perhaps regretting a few decisions he has made about the mercurial playmaker, as he orchestrated a number of attacking waves, and played with a level of sensibility and composure we haven’t seen a lot of in previous seasons. He set up two tries, and scored 12 points with the boot.

32-13 the final result – and the Rebels go back to the top of the Australian conference.

5. Hurricanes

Last week: 9

The Hurricanes were smoked by the Crusaders, and showed little of the good form they’d displayed through the first six weeks.

Admittedly, they ran into a Crusaders outfit who seemed locked in from the first minute, but they made too many handling errors, and turned the ball over too many times, to be in the contest.

Beauden Barrett had a poor game, and will look to bounce back next week in a derby with the Highlanders. Laumape was the standout for the home side.

6. Sharks

Last week: 4

Went down in a thriller against the Bulls, but showed enough to keep them up the top section of these rankings.

They only scored three points in the first half, through the boot of Robert Du Preez, but importantly, only conceded six.

For me, this was one of the games of the round – owing to the attritional defence shown by both sides.

The Sharks scored late through Andre Esterhuizen, but couldn’t convert to tie things up.

7. Blues

Last week: 10

Slowly, but surely, the Blues have strung together a few nice performances – their round seven, 24-9 win over the Stormers was their best so far this year.

For a team that has struggled with their defence, it was pleasing to see them only concede nine points.

Sonny Bill Williams was immense, and set up Otere Black with a trademark break and miracle offload. Rieko Ioane scored again (shock), and Tanielu Tele’a had his best game of the season.

The Blues have now won three straight for the first time in three years.