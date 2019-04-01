AFL Team of the Week: Round 2

The second week of the 2019 AFL Season has concluded, so now it’s time to select our Team of the Week.

Back Pocket – Tom Stewart (Geelong)

Having conceded 72 inside 50s, it is a testament to the Geelong defence that they were able to keep Melbourne to just six goals for the night.

A large part of that can be attributed to the form of Stewart down back, who just keeps on keeping on as one of the best medium defenders in the league. Had 27 possessions, took six grabs and laid five tackles.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Full Back – Jacob Weitering (Carlton)

Took on Port Adelaide veteran Justin Westhoff fresh off a five-goal last week against the Demons and managed to keep him goalless in his 250 game milestone.

A shining light down back for the Blues as he hauled in six grabs while getting his fist to the ball plenty of times.

Back Pocket – Jake Kolodjashnij (Geelong)

A very composed game from Kolodjashnij, who managed to quell the influence of Melbourne dynamo Christian Petracca. Had the ball 18 times while he took five marks.

Half Back – Daniel Rich (Brisbane)

The veteran Lion was everywhere on Sunday at Marvel Stadium, collecting possessions at will as Brisbane snapped a long-standing losing streak against North in Victoria.

Finished with 27 touches at 85 per cent efficiency and took seven marks.

Centre Half Back – Jeremy McGovern (West Coast)

A superb game from McGovern, who took on impressive GWS forward Harry Himmelberg. Kept his opponent goalless while taking 11 grabs and, amazingly, picking up 18 touches at a perfect 100 per cent efficiency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Half Back – Jack Crisp (Collingwood)

A vital player in a scary-looking Magpies outfit, Crisp was terrific on Thursday night against Richmond with 32 touches and 14 marks in a hard-running display.

Wing – Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood)

The Collingwood skipper started quietly against the Tigers but as his side started to gain ascendency, his influence lifted. Had 31 possessions at 83 per cent efficiency and kicked a goal.

Centre – Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

Massive game from Dangerfield, who was down on his lofty standards last Friday against the Magpies. The 2016 Brownlow Medallist put on a midfield masterclass, ending the match with 37 disposals, 24 of them contested, six marks, four tackles and two goals.

Wing – Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)

Arguably the Bulldogs’ best player in a shock win over the Hawks. Was everywhere all over the ground, finishing with 36 touches, 11 of them contested, and seven marks. His final quarter goal showed his immense class, levelling the scores as his side got a run-on.

Half Forward – Alex Sexton (Gold Coast)

Fresh off a new four year deal with the Suns, Sexton’s superb start to the 2019 season continued on Sunday against the Dockers.

Despite some inaccuracy, he would ultimately prove a cool head in a high-pressure situation, snapping a late goal to bring the deficit back under a single kick.

Finished with 4.5 and is now the outright leader in the Coleman Medal after two weeks. Is he Gold Coast’s best player?

Centre Half Forward – Josh Schache (Western Bulldogs)

What a time for the often-maligned number two draft pick to have a breakout game. Provided an impact around the ground playing in the ruck before, in a final quarter onslaught, kicking three goals. Finished with four majors from 15 touches and five grabs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Half Forward – Jade Gresham (St Kilda)

The classy youngster from St Kilda was pivotal in his side’s upset win over Essendon on Saturday at Marvel Stadium. Collected 25 possessions, took five marks and kicked two goals. A genuine young star of the competition.

Forward Pocket – Jordan De Goey (Collingwood)

Terrorised an undermanned Richmond defence on Thursday night, hauling in six grabs from 15 disposals while slotting five goals. Will go close to winning the Coleman Medal if this kind of form continues.

Full Forward – Jack Gunston (Hawthorn)

A very good game up forward for the Hawks from Gunston, with the star goalkicker slotting four majors from 16 touches and seven marks. Just edged out Jack Darling for the full forward position this week.

Forward Pocket – Tory Dickson (Western Bulldogs)

There were doubts over Dickson’s ability to keep up with the rigours of AFL football, but he showed those doubts are, at least for now, largely unfounded. Provided a huge amount of x-factor in the Dogs’ come-from-behind win with 20 disposals, six grabs, four tackles and three majors.

Ruckman – Scott Lycett (Port Adelaide)

Showed why the Power were desperate to get him to the club last off-season with a superb performance in the ruck against Carlton on Saturday.

In arguably a career-best match, the ex-Eagle finished with 25 possessions, 17 of them contested, 10 clearances, five marks, 34 hitouts and a goal.

Ruck Rover – Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

On a dirty night for the Demons, Oliver continued to show his great strength as a contested ball-winning bull, amassing a monster 44 disposals, 25 of them contested, while winning 15 clearances and laying six tackles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rover – Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

The former Docker is already leaving his mark on the Brisbane Lions after just two games. Was immense against North Melbourne on Sunday, collecting a career-high 43 touches, 16 of them contested, winning eight clearances, taking seven marks and laying six tackles. His impact has made the Lions a much better team.

Interchange – Rowan Marshall (St Kilda)

Led the St Kilda ruck after replacing teammate Lewis Pierce and did so with aplomb. While he didn’t win his contest with Tom Bellchambers, his efforts around the ground were pivotal for the Saints.

Had 15 touches at 86 per cent efficiency, took five grabs, won 21 hitouts, seven clearances and, most impressively, made eight tackles. No Essendon player had more tackles than Marshall. The Saints have got a player here.

Interchange – David Swallow (Gold Coast)

It was incredibly apt that Swallow, an inaugural player with the club who has showed his loyalty through thick and thin, was the man who put the Suns in front with a late goal on Sunday against Fremantle.

It capped off a terrific game from the co-captain, who had 30 possessions, 16 of them contested, nine clearances, five marks and five tackles.

Interchange – Luke Shuey (West Coast)

The Norm Smith Medallist helped get his side going on Saturday night, kicking two goals from 28 disposals in a powerful display.

Part of a West Coast midfield that’s about to get a whole lot stronger with the impending return of Andrew Gaff.

Interchange – Adam Treloar (Collingwood)

Was superb on Thursday against Richmond, who he has history with. Had it 39 times at 82 per cent efficiency, while he booted a goal along with his six marks and seven tackles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emergency – Tom Rockliff (Port Adelaide)

Seems to be back to his best after an outstanding opening two weeks for the Power. Rockliff helped himself to 37 touches, 19 of them contested, won 12 clearances and took five grabs.

Emergency – Brody Mihocek (Collingwood)

Showed that his debut year will be no flash in the pan with a terrific performance against Richmond on Thursday. With no Alex Rance to contend with Collingwood’s talls, Mihocek was able to have a huge influence with 20 possessions, 12 grabs and two goals.

Emergency – Brad Crouch (Adelaide)

The hard-nosed Crow makes such a difference to the Adelaide midfield, and he was arguably the best player on Friday night in what was an even-performance from Don Pyke’s men. Had 26 disposals, five marks, five tackles and a goal.

Emergency – Tom Hickey (West Coast)

From almost worst on ground in his Eagles’ debut last week to close to best on ground on Saturday night. The former Sun-turned-Saint-now-Eagle showed his versatility around the ground with 18 touches, eight marks, 20 hitouts and a goal.

On paper

FB: Tom Stewart (Geelong), Jacob Weitering (Carlton), Jake Kolodjashnij (Geelong)

HB: Daniel Rich (Brisbane), Jeremy McGovern (West Coast), Jack Crisp (Collingwood)

C: Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood), Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong), Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)

HF: Alex Sexton (Gold Coast), Josh Schache (Western Bulldogs), Jade Gresham (St Kilda)

FF: Jordan De Goey (Collingwood), Jack Gunston (Hawthorn), Tory Dickson (Western Bulldogs)

R: Scott Lycett (Port Adelaide), Clayton Oliver (Melbourne), Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

I/C: Rowan Marshall (St Kilda), David Swallow (Gold Coast), Luke Shuey (West Coast), Adam Treloar (Collingwood)

EMG: Tom Rockliff (Port Adelaide), Brody Mihocek (Collingwood), Brad Crouch (Adelaide), Tom Hickey (West Coast)

Club-by-club

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adelaide: Nil (0)

Brisbane: Rich, Neale (2)

Carlton: Weitering (1)

Collingwood: Crisp, Pendlebury, De Goey, Treloar (4)

Essendon: Nil (0)

Fremantle: Nil (0)

Geelong: Stewart, Kolodjashnij, Dangerfield (3)

Gold Coast: Sexton, Swallow (2)

Greater Western Sydney: Nil (0)

Hawthorn: Gunston (1)

Melbourne: Oliver (1)

North Melbourne: Nil (0)

Port Adelaide: Lycett (1)

Richmond: Nil (0)

St Kilda: Gresham, Marshall (2)

Sydney: Nil (0)

West Coast: McGovern, Shuey (2)

Western Bulldogs: Macrae, Schache, Dickson (3)