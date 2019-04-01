AFL top 100 : Round 2 review

Round 2 was again a tipster’s nightmare with more outsiders than favourites gaining the four points.

Whilst a fair number of tipsters gave Collingwood a good chance of beating Richmond with the unavailability of two top Tigers, Alex Rance and Bachar Houli, most were surprised by the 44-point margin and the ease with which the Magpies won on Thursday night.

Jordan de Goey continued his charge up the top 100 goal-scorers at the Magpies by bagging five goals. Since breaking into the club’s goal-kicking ladder early last year, De Goey has climbed to 88th on the club’s top 100 list, and looks certain to progress much higher with the level of skill he is shown.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

His five goals was the best goal-kicking performance for the round and eclipsed the performance of the elite seven AFL top 100 goal-scorers who all took the field on the weekend.

Lance Franklin produced the best performance of these champions with three goals for Sydney, although it is fair to say that he would have been matched by Tom Hawkins if the Geelong full forward had not gifted a goal to a new team-mate in the dying minutes of the Cats’ belting of Melbourne.

Hawkins’ two goals were matched by Jarryd Roughead but that was not sufficient for the Hawks to stem the tide as the Western Bulldogs romped home in the last 15 minutes of the game.

Eddie Betts, the returning Josh Kennedy and the two most likely additions to the top 100 club – Taylor Walker and Luke Breust – all scored one goal whilst Jack Riewoldt and Gary Ablett went goal less.

Riewoldt could be forgiven to some extent as he suffered a serious wrist injury before half time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ladder shows five undefeated teams and there would not be many punters who would have expected Brisbane, the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda to be amongst them.

There would also not be many who would have expected Sydney and Melbourne to be amongst the five teams yet to win a game.

Already the season looks to be a tight competition with every game result have significant impact on the shape of the final eight.

Also of great interest is the goal kicking competition developing at both AFL and club internal levels.

In the AFL, positions 41 to 43 in the AFL top 100 goal-kickers are held respectively by Eddie Betts, Jarryd Roughead and Josh Kennedy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only three goals separate the three and it will be an enthralling battle to see who comes out on top at the end of the year, and how far they advance up the rankings.

A similar scenario exists at two clubs as well.

At Port Adelaide, Robbie Gray and Justin Westhoff are tied on 296 goals each after Westhoff finished goalless this week after scoring five in Round 1, and Gray scored one goal.

At St Kilda, the twin towers of Josh Bruce and Tim Membrey are operating in tandem with both following up last week’s effort with two goals. Bruce has an eight-goal advantage over Membrey but no doubt this will change week-by-week.