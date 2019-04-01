Super Rugby team of the week: Round 7

Round 7 saw the Reds down the Rebels at Suncorp, the Crusaders bounce back, the Bulls beat the Stormers and the Sunwolves stunningly shock the sloppy Waratahs in Newcastle.

Here’s the players that stood out.

15. David Havili

Scored twice in the Crusaders’ win over the Hurricanes. Is having a fantastic season at the South Island club. Makes it in front of Damian McKenzie, who again was impressive.

14. Jack Maddocks

Grabbed a brace and made three tackle busts at Suncorp. Has eight tries for 2019 and simply has to be in the Wallaby squad in three months’ time. Maddocks has a potent mix of height and speed, and has become a pure finisher.

13. Jesse Kriel

Scored a try in the Bulls’ result over the Stormers. Gets in ahead of the mulleted Crusader Jack Goodhue.

12. Ma’a Nonu

There’s still life in the old dog. The All Blacks veteran ran rings around the Stormers and combined well with Sonny Bill Williams.

11. Semisi Masirewa

Was electric for the Sunwolves against the Tahs. Crossed for a hat trick with an expert display of finishing.

10. Hayden Parker

Gets in just ahead of Richie Mo’unga because of his calm display and leadership for the Sunwolves in their historic win. Parker is also one of the best kickers in Super Rugby for years. Almost perfect with the tee.

9. Brad Weber

Helped the Chiefs topple the Jaguares with a solid performance that included a try assist. Nudges in front of Will Genia to make the line-up.

8. Duane Vermeulen

Had a ding-dong battle with opposite number Dan du Preez. Was outstanding at the breakdown, winning two turnovers to help the Bulls win.

7. Angus Cottrell

A real leader unafraid to get his hands dirty. Was strong in defence and gets through a hell of a lot of work. One of the reasons the Rebels are top of the Aussie conference.

6. Hendrik Tui

One of the Sunwolves’ best in their awesome win. The Aucklander has silky skills for a big man and always keeps defences guessing with his offloading ability.

5. Sam Whitelock

The Crusaders veteran was back to his best to help Cantebury bounce back to form. Might be 30 but still playing with all the dash and daring of a 20-year-old.

4. Patrick Tuipulotu

Made it personal against Stormers enforcer Eben Etzebeth. Was great to watch, as the Blues man was on a mission to dominate the Springbok physically.

3. Nepo Laulala

Back from injury and just keeps on getting better. The Chiefs tight-head was excellent at scrum-time and surely the superb scrummager will be wearing black again at the upcoming World Cup.

2. Anaru Rangi

Doesn’t usually get a lot of plaudits but the quiet achiever just goes about his business with minimal fuss. A dependable line-out thrower, Rangi barged over for a try against the Reds in another strong evening’s work.

1. Tendai Mtawarira

Age does not weary him, nor the years condemn the Beast. He might turn 34 later this year but Mtawarira is just as powerful and tough to stop as when he debuted in 2007. One-hundred-and-sixteen kilograms of pure muscle.