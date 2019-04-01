The A-League team of the week: Round 23

With the A-League finally back on our screens, it is time for the teams with finals and premiership aspirants to make their statements.

In what was a weekend of early goals, the refreshed superstars of the league made their mark. Here are the 11 that made all the difference in Round 23.

1. Lawrence Thomas (Melbourne Victory)

Logic suggested that Thomas and the Victory defence would be under immense pressure in the west as they faced the most potent and clinical attacking force in the A-League.

It proved to be the case as the Glory looked the team most likely, only to be silenced by two Victory goals scored directly from defensive infringements.

Rather than pulling off a series of stunning saves, Thomas’ selection in this team is based more on his excellent positioning and communication with the back four.

Their unity frustrated the home side, who found numerous openings only to be halted at the last moment by Thomas and his well-organised defence.

2. Michael Zullo (Sydney FC)

As the Roar sat deep with five at the back, Sydney FC found it difficult to break them down.

Milos Ninkovic took the reins in an effort to create some width for the visitors, with Zullo and Rhyan Grant vital to that effort.

While Sydney have struggled at times to connect with the left back’s crosses, the number of them that enter the box is considerable.

Zullo was influential on Friday night as Sydney FC chipped away slowly at the Roar’s defensive block before finally reaping the rewards late in the match.

3. Georg Neidermeier (Melbourne Victory)

On a night where the Glory threw considerable ammunition the way of the Victory, Neidermeier was stoic at the back.

Bar a small error in the first half, his challenges and clearances were poised and precise throughout the match and his communication with James Donachie allowed the Victory to keep their nose in front, despite the Glory looking certain to score during patches of attacking play.

4. Shane Lowry (Perth Glory)

Potentially the most improved player in the A-League, the defensive stability that Tony Popovic has brought to the west has given the 29 year-old a new lease on life in 2019.

He was at his defensive best against the Victory and kept the dangerous Kosta Barbarouses in check, on a night when both Victory goals came from a still ball.

Perth will feel they deserved more from a game in which they showed plenty in attack, with Lowry expanding his skill set more and more as the season goes on and providing excellent balls forward.

5. Matthew Millar (Central Coast Mariners)

Put your glasses down folks, the count is done and Matthew Millar is the find of the season.

Despite the rather tragic fortunes of the Mariners in 2018/19, Millar can hold his head high and look forward to a new and exciting season in Newcastle come October.

Once again, Millar was a shining light for the Mariners on the right side and made numerous dangerous runs in the tightly fought contest with the Reds.

Defensively he was solid yet it is the threat he poses in attack and his seemingly bottomless tank that has impressed most this season.

6. Isaias (Adelaide United)

The Adelaide veteran is the most silent of assassins and found the 35th minute goal that separated the teams in Gosford.

The subtle control he establishes in midfield should never be underestimated and was once again a key feature to his game on Sunday, albeit after a shaky start.

One moment stuck with me during the game, as the Spaniard berated himself after a rare poorly played pass. He was livid after his side was forced to turn, chase and defend his error.

It perhaps says a lot about the standards he sets and his ability to meet them on a consistent basis.

7. Sarpreet Singh (Wellington Phoenix)

I could watch the 20 year-old Kiwi play football all day long. There is something fresh and thrilling in watching a young man on the verge of a bountiful professional career take the ball at his feet and run.

It is the quality so desperately sought by A-League clubs; in the knowledge that the penetration it provides is vital to creating a more potent attacking threat. The game lights up when Singh becomes involved.

He provided his usual spark for the Nix against the Jets and capped off another great night with a goal that put the cherry on a 4-1 victory for Mark Rudan’s team.

8. Milos Ninkovic (Sydney FC)

In what at times was a lack lustre match, Ninkovic provided the quality passes for which he has become known in a sky blue shirt.

Outside Sydney’s goals in the opening and 89th minutes, they found the Roar tough to break down on their home deck.

However, the Serbian’s ability to link with his fullbacks in an effort to create more width in the Sydney attack was vital in the overall context of the game.

The fresh legs of Sydney came on and finished the game late, yet Ninkovic had kept the Roar working defensively and softened them up for the eventual kill.

9. Ola Toivonen (Melbourne Victory)

Even putting aside the tall Swede’s wonderful set piece goal that gave the Victory a lead after 25 minutes and the dubious nature of the decision that led to it, Toivonen was close to the defensive player of the match.

Glory had plenty of possession and 22 chances on target. Time and time again Toivonen headed clear from defence; pulling double duty on a night where the Victory stunned the league leaders and gave their premiership aspirations the wobbles.

In attack, he was at his best, providing a constant threat to the Perth defence and occupying multiple defenders during Victory’s attacking raids.

10. David Williams (Wellington Phoenix)

With talented youngster Sarpreet Singh feeding the Phoenix front men this season, it has been a boon year for both Williams and Roy Krishna.

With the Fijian not eligible for Saturday’s clash against Newcastle, more responsibility fell on the 31 year-old and he delivered in spades.

After his goal in the opening minute, a second half penalty and a quality strike in the 65th minute were added to complete his hat-trick and it sent the Jets to the airport with the sniff of finals drifting further and further away.

11. Oriol Riera (Western Sydney Wanderers)

The goals have finally started to come for the Wanderers and in turn, Riera.

His double against City takes his season tally to eight and it is no surprise that the improvement in his play has coincided with the arrivals of Mitchell Duke and Kwame Yeboah.

With more dangerous options up front, defences have been forced to spread their resources a little more and Riera is starting to capitalise on the extra space he has been afforded.

A much maligned player to some, the overall improvement of the team and wins from four of their last six matches has now perhaps softened that view.

