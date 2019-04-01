What happened? AFL Round 2, 2019

There was some entertaining footy played in Round 2 of the AFL, with five of the nine games having a margin of 20 points or less.

Unfortunately three of the other four games were blowouts – however, five of the 18 teams in the competition managed to score over 100 points, which indicates that the game is in good shape.

Top five coaches of Round 2

Luke Beveridge (Western Bulldogs) Chris Scott (Geelong Cats) Adam Simpson (West Coast Eagles) Nathan Buckley (Collingwood Magpies) Stuart Dew (Gold Coast Suns)

Richmond Tigers vs Collingwood Magpies

This game was a rematch of last year’s preliminary final, but unfortunately for the Tigers it was the same result, with the Magpies cruising to a comfortable victory. The first half the game was reasonably close, with the difference just one goal in favour of the Magpies at the opening change and at half-time. The longer the game went, the more exposed the Tigers looked defensively, which is understandable given they were without key defender Alex Rance. It was a comfortable win for the Magpies in the end.

Tigers team lifter: Jayden Short

Magpies team Lifter: Jordan de Goey

Sydney Swans vs Adelaide Crows

The first quarter was indicative of Sydney’s start to the season, with the home team kicking just one goal. The Swans have struggled in the opening two rounds of the season. They did manage to claw their way back into the contest and trailed by just four points at half-time, but unfortunately they kicked just two goals from ten shots on goal in the second half, meaning the Crows won the game fairly easily.

Swans team lifter: Will Hayward

Crows game changer: David Mackay

Essendon Bombers vs St Kilda Saints

Both teams wasted opportunities early in the contest. The Saints had an impressive nine inside 50s in a row but managed to kick only two goals in the first quarter. Luckily for the Saints, they weren’t punished for their inaccurate kicking, as the Bombers were goalless in the first quarter. Thankfully for the Bombers, Michael Hurley endeavoured to lift the team and finished with an impressive 14 marks. It was a close game the Saints narrowly won.

Bombers team lifter: Michael Hurley

Saints team lifter: Jade Gresham

Port Adelaide Power vs Carlton Blues

The Blues started the game well, controlling the balance of play and the tempo of the game, which explains why they took a six-point lead into the first break. Unfortunately for the Blues, the Power’s Tom Rockliff was prolific with 37 possessions, while former Power skipper Travis Boak finished with 33 possessions. But it wasn’t only that they had good games statistically; they also used the ball well. Steven Motlop lifted Port Adelaide, kicking three goals at important junctures. The Blues would be pleased they were competitive but wouldn’t be satisfied with losing a game they could have won.

Power team lifter: Steven Motlop

Blues team lifter: Harry Mckay

Geelong Cats vs Melbourne Demons

The Cats kicked the last five goals of the first quarter, taking a 23-point lead at quarter-time. The Demons controlled the game for periods in the second and third quarters but didn’t transfer it onto the scoreboard. Melbourne kicked only a solitary goal from the quarter-time break until the end of the third quarter, which sums up their performance. The Cats cruised to an 80-point win as the Demons capitulated.

Cats team lifter: Patrick Dangerfield

Demons team lifter: Angus Brayshaw

West Coast Eagles vs Greater West Sydney Giants

The Giants used the ball poorly early while the Eagles were efficient when they had possession. Lachie Whitfield was prolific as he endeavoured to lift the team, but to no avail. The Eagles led at every change. The inclusions of Josh Kennedy and Josh Smith into the team for the latter’s first game for the Eagles proved to be the right decisions by West Coast’s match committee, and the side cruised to a 52-point victory. Interestingly West Coast doubled the Western Sydney’s score exactly.

Eagles team lifter: Luke Shuey

Giants team lifter: Lachie Whitfield

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Brisbane Lions

North Melbourne lost a game that they could have won. There are two ways to look at this game: the Kangaroos rebounded well from a demoralising defeat to the Dockers in Round 1, or the Kangaroos let an opportunity slip. The Kangaroos were a chance to win the game up until the last few minutes, when they capitulated.

Kangaroos team lifter: Aaron Hall

Lions team lifter: Charles Cameron

Hawthorn Hawks vs Western Bulldogs

The Bulldogs had plenty of opportunities to ascertain an unassailable lead in the second quarter but failed to convert their control of the match onto the scoreboard. The Hawks managed to kick seven goals in the third quarter, which many people call the premiership quarter, taking a five-goal lead into the three-quarter-time break, but somehow they managed to lose the game, conceding nine goals in the final quarter.

Hawks team lifter: James Worpel

Bulldogs team lifter: Josh Schache

Gold Coast Suns vs Fremantle Dockers

The story of the game was Gold Coast’s inaccurate kicking, finishing the contest with just seven goals from 26 shots at goal. They should have won by more than three points, but at the end of the day they got the four points.

Suns team lifter: Jarrod Harbrow

Dockers team lifter: Travis Colyer