Jake Gordon re-signs with Waratahs

Hey Waratahs, welcome to NSW (you probably won't be back, hey?)
In a historic first, on Friday night, the New South Wales Waratahs played in Newcastle. Bloody wild, right?
NSW halfback Jake Gordon has signed a new deal to remain with the Waratahs in Australian rugby until the end of 2021.
The 25-year old made his Wallabies debut against Italy in Padova on last year’s spring tour after a standout Super Rugby season for the Waratahs.
“It was a dream last year to play for the Wallabies. I’d been working at it for what felt like a while but now I just want to go out there and play more and more Test footy,” Gordon said.
MORE TO COME
© AAP
In a historic first, on Friday night, the New South Wales Waratahs played in Newcastle. Bloody wild, right?
When Scott Johnson left Twickenham for the last time as Scotland’s director of rugby, he had witnessed one of the greatest fight-backs in Six Nations history.
NSW Waratahs have labelled their much-improved defence the Blue Wall and its certainly proving harder to breach than in recent Super Rugby seasons.
What are we to make of the Eddie Jones’ plan to hire a psychologist to help his England side stop throwing away winning leads in important Tests?
Aaron Finch and Bernard Foley are two very successful Australian sportsmen, but both were in danger of the flick after a string of poor performances.