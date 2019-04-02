NRL Round 4 teams: Ponga shifted to fullback as injuries grip competition

It’s a big week of team changes in the NRL, with superstar Kalyn Ponga shifted to fullback by the Newcastle Knights, while injuries have forced Kieran Foran and James Roberts, among others, to the sideline.

After the Knights were beaten by the Raiders last week, the Ponga experiment in the halves has already been brought to an end by coach Nathan Brown. The youngster will play fullback, with recruit Mason Lino brought into the halves.

Elsewhere, there are plenty of injuries to contend with. Bulldogs half Kieran Foran has been rubbed out for up to three months through a leg injury, while James Roberts will also sit out of the Broncos trip to Sydney to play the Roosters.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Foran will be replaced in a straight swap by Jack Cogger, while Kontoni Staggs lines up in the centres at Brisbane.

As confirmed by the Dragons on Monday, Gareth Widdop will also miss a significant chunk of time as he has surgery to repair the shoulder he dislocated last weekend against Brisbane for the second time in six months. Widdop will be replaced at the back by Matt Dufty.

Eels half Dylan Brown and Rabbitohs outside back Braidon Burns are also injured this week, while Jake Friend will remain on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Cooper Cronk has been named to make his return in the halves for the Roosters, while Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will play through the pain of a rib injury this weekend.

Matt Moylan is also out for the Sharks, but that will pave the way for exciting rookie Bronson Xerri to make his debut in the centres, as Josh Dugan shifts to fullback.

The other major questions were at the South Sydney Rabbitohs this weekend, however, Greg Inglis and Cody Walker have both been cleared of injury.

In better news across the competition, Ashley Taylor, George Burgess and Villame Kikau have both been named to make their return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Round 4 NRL teams

Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

Thursday, 8:05pm at Sydney Cricket Ground

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend, 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner, 12. Mitchell Aubusson, 13. Isaac Liu

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Lindsay Collins, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Poasa Faamausili, 17. Angus Crichton, 18. Nat Butcher, 19. Sitili Tupouniua, 20. Sam Verrlis, 23. Lachlan Lam

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd, 2. Corey Oates, 3. Kontoni Staggs, 4. Jack Bird, 5. Jamayne Isaako, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Kodi Nikorima, 8. Matt Lodge, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Joe Ofahengaue, 11. Alex Glenn, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Tevita Pangai Junior

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Gehamat Shibasaki, 15. Jaydn Su’A, 16. Thomas Flegler, 17. David Fifita, 18. Patrick Carrigan, 19. Shaun Fensom, 20. Izaia Perese, 21. Richard Kennar

New Zealand Warriors vs Gold Coast Titans

Friday, 6pm at MT.Smart Stadium

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. David Fusitu’a, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Chanel Harris-Tevita, 7. Blake Green, 8. Agnatius Paasi, 9. Karl Lawton, 10. Leeson Ah Mau, 11. Isaiah Papali’i, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Adam Blair

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Jazz Tevaga, 15. Bunty Afoa, 16. Lachlan Burr, 17. Ligi Sao, 18 Gerard Beale, 20. Leivaha Pulu 21. Adam Keighran, 22. Blake Ayshford

Titans: 1. Michael Gordon, 2. Anthony Don, 3. Tyrone Peachey, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Dale Copley, 6. Alexander Brimson, 7. Ashley Taylor, 8. Jarrod Wallace, 9. Mitch Rein, 10. Ryan James, 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. Bryce Cartwright, 13. Jai Arrow

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Alexander Brimson, 15. Moeaki Fotuaika, 16. Shannon Boyd, 17. Keegan Hipgrave, 18. Max King, 19. Phillip Sami, 20. Ryley Jacks, 21. Jai Whitbread

Penrith Panthers vs Wests Tigers

Friday, 8:05pm at Panthers Stadium

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 6. James Maloney, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Sione Katoa, 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11. Villame Kikau, 12. Isaah Yeo, 13, James Fisher-Harris

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Wayde Egan, 15. Frank Winterstein, 16. Moses Leota, 17. Jack Hetherington, 18. Liam Martin, 19. Tim Grant, 20. Jarome Luai, 21. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak

Tigers: 1. Moses Mbye, 2. Mahe Fonua, 3. Robert Jennings, 4. Esan Marsters, 5. Corey Thompson, 6. Josh Reynolds, 7. Luke Brooks, 8. Ben Matulino, 9. Robbie Farah, 10. Alex Twal, 11. Ryan Matterson, 12. Luke Garner, 13. Elijah Taylor

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Russell Packer, 15. Thomas Mikaele, 16. Josh Aloiai, 17. Michael Chee-Kam, 18. Paul Momirovski, 19. Matthew Eisenhuth, 20. Robbie Rochow, 21. Chris McQueen

Manly Sea Eagles vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Saturday, 3pm at Lottoland

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Brendan Elliot, 4. Brad Parker, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Kane Elgey, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Manase Fainu, 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Corey Waddell, 17. Toafofoa Sipley, 18. Trent Hodkinson, 19. Lachlan Croker, 20. Kelepi Tanginoa, 21. Taniela Paseka

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston, 2. Corey Allan, 3. Greg Inglis, 4. Dane Gagai, 5. Campbell Graham, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. George Burgess, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Thomas Burgess, 11. John Sutton, 12. Sam Burgess, 13. Cameron Murray

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Tevita Tatola, 15. Mark Nicholls, 16. Ethan Lowe, 17. Kyle Turner, 18. Connor Tracey, 19. Bayley Sironen, 20. Rhys Kennedy, 21. Jacob Gagan

North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders

Saturday, 5:30pm at 1300 Smiles Stadium

Cowboys: 1. Te Maire Martin, 2. Nene Macdonald, 3. Jordan Kahu, 4. Ben Hampton, 5. Javid Bowen, 6. Jake Clifford, 7. Michael Morgan, 8. Matthew Scott, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Coen Hess, 13. Josh McGuire

Interchange/Reserves: 14. John Asiata, 15. Corey Jensen, 16. Mitchell Dunn, 17. Francis Molo, 18. Shane Wright, 19. Justin O’Neill, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Enari Taula

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Joseph Leilua, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Aidan Sezer, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Josh Hodgson, 10. Dunamis Lui, 11. John Bateman, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Ryan Sutton

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Siliva Havili, 15. Hudson Young, 16. Iosia Soliola, 17. Corey Horsburgh, 18. Joseph Tapine, 19. Jack Murchie, 20 Bailey Simonsson, 21. JJ Collins

Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks

Saturday, 7:30pm at ANZ Stadium

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Brad Takairangi, 5. Blake Ferguson, 6. Jaeman Salmon, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Daniel Alvaro, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Tepai Moeroa

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Peni Terepo, 15. Tim Mannah, 16. Kane Evans, 17. Oregon Kaufusi, 18. Ray Stone, 19. Matt McIlwrick, 20. Josh Hoffman, 21. George Jennings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharks: 1. Josh Dugan, 2. Sosaia Feki, 3. Bronson Xerri, 4. Josh Morris, 5. Sione Katoa, 6. Shaun Johnson, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Matt Prior, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Paul Gallen

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Blayke Brailey, 15. Jayson Bukuya, 16. Aaron Woods, 17. Jack Williams, 18. Scott Sorensen, 19. Kyle Flanagan, 20. Aaron Gray, 21. Braden Hamlin-Uele

Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Sunday, 4:05pm at AAMI Park

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Brodie Croft, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Cameron Smith, 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenneath Bromwich, 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Brandon Smith, 15. Christian Welch, 16. Tui Kamikamica, 17. Marion Seve, 18. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 19. Patrick Kaufusi, 20. Albert Vete, 21. Billy Walters

Bulldogs: 1. Nick Meaney, 2. Jayden Okunbor, 3. Kerrod Holland, 4. Will Hopoate, 5. Reimis Smith, 6. Jack Cogger, 7. Lachlan Lewis, 8. Aiden Tolman, 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Dylan Napa, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Corey Harawira-Naera, 13. Rhyse Martin

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Michael Lichaa, 15. Ofahiki Ogden, 16. Adam Elliott, 17. Chris Smith, 19, Danny Fualalo, 20. Marcel Montoya, 21. Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 22. Sauaso Sue

Newcastle Knights vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Sunday, 6:10pm at McDonald Jones Stadium

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Hymel Hunt, 4. Jesse Ramien, 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6. Mason Lino, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Tim Glasby 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Sione Mata’utia, 13. Mitchell Barnett

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Aidan Guerra, 16. Daniel Saifiti, 17. Josh King, 18. Herman Ese’ese, 19. Brodie Jones, 20. Jamie Buhrer, 21. Tautau Moga

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dragons: 1. Matthew Dufty, 2. Jordan Pereira, 3. Euan Aitken, 4. Timoteo Lafai, 5. Mikaele Ravalawa, 6. Corey Norman, 7. Ben Hunt, 8. James Graham, 9. Cameron McInnes, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Jacob Host, 12. Tariq Sims, 13. Blake Lawrie

Interchange/Reserves: 14. Jeremy Latimore, 15. Zac Lomax, 16. Korbin Sims, 17. Luciano Leilua, 18. Tyson Frizell, 19. Mitch Allgood, 20. Jai Field, 21. Jonus Pearson