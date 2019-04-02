Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 2: Just a speed bump in the run home?

For just the third time in season 2018-19, Perth Glory failed to score in their 2-0 loss to Melbourne Victory in Perth.

On both previous occasions they had managed a draw. Against the Victory, it was not to be the case.

It is a stunning record of consistent performance and efficiency in front of the goal, with very few off days.

After 23 matches, the Glory have knocked in 47 goals, conceded just 22 and only the Victory themselves come close to matching their stunning +25 goal difference.

Of course, it is no surprise; with the astute signing of Tony Popovic destined to bring a far greater sense of resilience, purpose and direction to a Perth franchise drifting aimlessly under Kenny Lowe.

However, his impact has been immediate and against a common logic that suggests a team may take time to adjust to the plans and philosophies of a new manager.

Chris Ikonomidis has been an inspired acquisition and Jason Davidson’s return to Australia has reminded us all of what an accomplished player he is. Both men will enjoy more Socceroo caps in the near future after a season to remember in the west.

Ivan Franjic loomed as potentially the most valuable of the Glory’s new signings. If there was one area in the most desperate need of attention, it was the leaky defence that Lowe oversaw.

After an eighth-place finish in 2017-18, 50 goals conceded and the gutful that the Perth fans had had with their team’s defence, something had to change.

Franjic, an experienced and hardened international would not only occupy and control one of the key defensive areas for the Glory, he would also impart over ten years of top level knowledge to those around him.

Playing a back three, Popovic has encouraged Franjic to venture high up the park yet when in retreat and with his nose to the defensive grindstone, the 31 year-old has exemplified Perth’s change in attitude at the back.

At times, defending can appear a simple and rather robust art, yet the subtleties and science behind creating an imposing defensive block are often underrated and part of Franjic’s arsenal of skills.

Despite looking likely against Victory, an Ola Toivonen free-kick and a Keisuke Honda penalty sent Perth away pointless and miffed.

It was a frustrating day where their attacking structures appeared consistent with their season’s work. Diego Castro pulled the strings, Ikonomidis was as dangerous as ever on the left and Joel Chianese continues to grow as a player under Popovic.

Andy Keogh was introduced in the second half to provide the impetus and spark things up top, as he has done whenever the Glory attack has sputtered somewhat.

His introduction and second half goals have been a feature of Perth’s play, yet on this occasion the men in purple found nothing and Kevin Muscat’s reputation of being able to bring down the big fish on the big day was enhanced further.

Whilst there will be no panic and Popovic will most likely approach the week in the same manner as the 23 prior, Perth fans will no doubt feel anxious leading into the final four matches of the regular season.

The Central Coast Mariners host them in Gosford next Sunday before the home clash against the Jets in Round 25.

The final two matches could be decisive, with a trip to the Sydney Cricket Ground to face Sydney FC followed by a home clash against the Phoenix in Round 27.

It is a scary finish, Mariners included and the final rounds of A-League competition often produce upsets by teams with little to lose and contractual thoughts on their minds.

With six and seven point leads over Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory respectably, two wins from the final four would eliminate the Victory from the Premiership race.

It would also force Sydney to win their four remaining matches and improve their goal difference by eleven in order to topple the Glory and claim the Premier’s Plate.

I can’t see that happening.

Sydney FC have a tough run home. They host Victory this weekend before facing a Sydney derby against a much improved Wanderers side. Round 26 is the clash with Glory in the west before they visit Newcastle on the final weekend.

The Victory versus Sydney FC clash this weekend will decide which team has any hope at all of running down the Glory.

With winnable matches against the Mariners, Reds and Wanderers to follow it might just be Victory who get closest of all should they topple Sydney this Saturday, especially if the Sky Blues do them a favour and defeat Perth in the penultimate round.

Time will tell whether the Victory’s win in Perth sets the tone for the weeks to come. Popovic has never sealed the deal on a domestic league championship despite numerous opportunities with the Wanderers.

Perth fans will know they have a squad capable of doing just that but will also be aware that climbing the mental and emotional hurdle before them involves taking down both Victory and Sydney FC at some stage.