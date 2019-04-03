My Cricket World Cup squad: South Africa

The World Cup is officially less than two months away.

Selectors are frantically making final decisions to pick a preliminary squad and then trimming it to a squad of 15. Here’s my predicted South Africa squad.

The batsmen are Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (captain) and Rassie van der Dussen.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

My all-rounders are JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius, while Quinton de Kock and David Miller are the wicketkeeping options.

Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Chris Morris form the fast-bowling attack, supported by spinners Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi.

The shock retirement of AB de Villiers and the dip in form from Hashim Amla has suddenly left the Proteas to do a bit of soul searching.

Aiden Markram made his debut in 2017 and was suddenly drafted as captain, which probably was too much on his shoulders in his short international career.

Reeza Hendricks scored a ton on debut, but hasn’t done much since. However he has been scoring runs heavily in domestic cricket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Van der Dussen is a proper 360-degree player. An average of 88 after nine games helps his case, however his strike rate needs to be in the mid-80s to low 90s rather than his current strike rate of 75.

JP Duminy’s experience will be crucial for this young Proteas side. His off spin in the middle overs is crucial as well.

Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius are both hard-hitting bowling all-rounders. They both bowl in the low to mid-130s and their ability to whack it in the death overs gives South Africa options for their No.7 and No.8 positions

Quinton de Kock needs no introduction. He’s been and will be in the foreseeable future a very aggressive and dangerous opening batsman. His keeping is top notch and has carried Mark Boucher’s legacy well.

I didn’t even know Miller could keep wickets till they played Sri Lanka in a T20 a few weeks ago. His wicketkeeping was surprisingly impressive and stumping off an Imran Tahir googly was world class.

He will be in the starting line-up regardless and will keep wickets should De Kock pick up an injury or be rested.

Seeing Dale Steyn bowl as fast as he has in a long time has been pleasing to the eyes of many cricket fans. He’s seemed to rebrand himself as a white-ball bowler, and those eyes keep scaring batsmen when he steams in.

Rabada keeps on improving with the hype around him justified. The way he had handled the pressure in the Super Over against Kolkata, bowling six yorkers on the dot, shows he’s got a calm head and backs himself. Not to mention he bowls faster than 145km/h.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lungi Ngidi is another hit-the-deck type of bowler. While he’s not as quick as Rabada, he makes up for it in his height and his variations.

It’s a bit harsh to classify Chris Morris as a bowler when he’s really an all-rounder, but the injury of Anrich Nortje has probably rejigged the Proteas plans with Morris as now a back-up for the seamers.

Imran Tahir walks into any side. Forget his loopy googlies and sliders. His enthusiastic celebrations running from Johannesburg all the way to Cardiff justifies his selection itself.

Jokes aside, he’s a world-class spinner and he will play a crucial role in South Africa’s chances.

Tabraiz Shamsi has done well with the sporadic chances he’s got and should South Africa rest Tahir or play two spinners, they can always rely on Shamsi.

Advertisement